Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday's Lions vs. Buccaneers game at Ford Field in Detroit (1 p.m., Fox/760).

David Blough (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

►Justin Rogers: It feels like the Lions will be down half their roster. Good luck keeping up with the high-octane Tampa passing attack. Buccaneers 29, Lions 17

►John Niyo: The Lions catch a break by not having to deal with Mike Evans, but their own injury list is far more challenging. Can they put up enough points to keep pace with the Bucs’ offense? Only if David Blough rebounds in a big way from his rough outing at Minnesota. Buccaneers 27, Lions 21

►​​​​​​​Bob Wojnowski: Jameis Winston is the classic boom-or-bust quarterback and Tampa Bay's play reflects it. The Bucs have won three in a row to reach 6-7 but Winston broke his right thumb last week, and he's usually good for a juicy interception or two. Can the Lions' defense finally make an erratic quarterback pay for his mistakes? There's no evidence they can, and little reason to think David Blough can ignite the offense and snap the six-game losing streak. Buccaneers 20, Lions 17

More: Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston a useful case study if Lions look beyond Matthew Stafford

More: Here are Lions' top 10 building blocks for the future