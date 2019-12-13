CLOSE Justin Rogers and John Niyo talk about the draft standings and the Lions' upcoming matchup against Tampa Bay. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — Here's a scouting report ahead of the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Key matchups

► Matchup to watch when the Lions are on offense

Doesn't it always start up front? The Buccaneers' defensive line is its best unit, with massive nose tackle Vita Vea setting the tone for the league's top run defense. But the individual matchup that merits the most attention is sack-happy edge rusher Shaq Barrett going against backup right tackle Tyrell Crosby.

With Rick Wagner sidelined by a knee injury this week, Crosby will make the fifth start of his young career. As a mid-game replacement last week, he shined, shutting down Danielle Hunter in the second half after the NFC defensive player of the week racked up three sacks in the first half.

Barrett presents his own challenge. Despite being undersized, he's rocketed to the top of the sack charts this season with a quick first step, excellent usage of his hands and a reliable set of pass rush moves, led by a tough-to-stop dip under that's aided by the natural leverage his height and flexibility provide.

► Matchup to watch when the Lions are on defense

The Buccaneers offense boasts two of the three most productive receivers in the NFL, but with Mike Evans down with a hamstring injury, the Lions can place a greater emphasis on limiting the damage done by Chris Godwin.

Often the Lions will assign Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to cover the opposition's best receiving threat, but in Godwin's case, the discussion isn't that simple. Unlike many top wideouts, he does most of his damage operating out of the slot.

Slay can cover inside, but he doesn't do it often, averaging about 80 snaps in that alignment over the past two seasons. Whether he shadows Godwin this week, or passes off some of those slot responsibilities to nickelback Justin Coleman, it will be interesting to see Detroit's plan to slow the speed merchant who has been abusing opponents across the middle.

Underrated opponent

► Linebacker Devin White

The No. 5 pick in this year's draft, White started slow, hampered by a knee injury. But he's been coming on strong in recent weeks, presenting a solid pairing with former All-Pro and tackle machine Lavonte David.

White has been racking up the tackles, in his own right, and is coming off rookie of the month honors in November. Where he thrives is in coverage. That's in large part due to his elite speed. Earlier this season, he was clocked at 21.6 miles per hour, the fastest speed of any front seven player in the NFL.

Statistical trends

► Tampa Bay: Quarterback Jameis Winston is setting passing production records for Tampa Bay, but he's also turning the ball over at a rate you just don't see in the NFL anymore. His 23 interceptions lead the league by a wide margin.

Yes, he's learning a new system, one that revolves around pushing the ball aggressively downfield, but the interceptions haven't been slowing with time. He's thrown at least two in four of the past five games and six of the past eight. His 18 total during that stretch are more than any other quarterback on the season.

The Lions, meanwhile, have intercepted a league-low five passes. Winston has been picked off that many times in a game this year, a 37-26 loss to Carolina in Week 6.

Will the floodgates remain open this week?

► Detroit: Despite the turnovers, Tampa Bay is lighting up the scoreboard. They rank third in the NFL, posting nearly 30 points per game.

If they stay true to their pace, the Lions are going to have trouble keeping up. In the five games without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, the team is averaging just 16.6 points per game. To make matters worse, they've lost tight end T.J. Hockenson and wide receiver Marvin Jones to season-ending injuries during that stretch.

They can't throw to Kenny Golladay every play, can they?

DETROIT NEWS PREDICTIONS

