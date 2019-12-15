Buccaneers 38, Lions 17
Detroit Lions&#39; Will Harris can&#39;t stop a touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers&#39; Scotty Miller in the first quarter of a game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
A banner with Lions owner Martha Ford's likeness with the words 'Sell The Team' is unveiled during a missed Tampa Bay field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
Former Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who had two offensive linemen on him most of the day, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter.
The video board at Ford Field tells the story as the Lions have only 2 total yards, minus-5 passing and 7 rushing, with 8:13 left in the second quarter.
Lions&#39; Devon Kennard sacks Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in the second quarter.
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a touchdown reception on the run with Lions' Rashaan Melvin defending in the first quarter.
Buccaneers&#39; Jameis Winston throws in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter.
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a reception with Lions' Trey Flowers and Rashaan Melvin defending in the second quarter.
Buccaneers&#39; Cameron Brate just misses pulling in a pass in front of Lions&#39; Tracy Walker in the second quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills is brought down by Buccaneers' William Gholstron in the second quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai intercepts a Buccaneers quarterback James Winston pass in the first quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks up towards the video board in the first quarter.
Buccaneers' William Gholston brings down Lions running back J.D. McKissic in the second quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills loses the ball somewhere near the goal line but Detroit was given the touchdown in the fourth quarter.
A Lions jersey wearing fan completes the fashion statement with a paper grocery bag on his head during the 38-17 loss to Tamp Bay.
Lions running back Wes Hills celebrates his touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Former Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who had two offensive linemen on him most of the day, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter.
Lions running back Ty Johnson loses the ball on the handoff but quarterback David Blough is able to recover in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out for a reception but is pushed out of bounds by Buccaneers' Mike Edwards in the third quarter.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell watches as Detroit drops as Detroit drops a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
No joy in Lion-ville today as a Grinchy looking fan watches Detroit drop a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay at home.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception from quarterback David Blough in the third quarter, making him the first player in franchise history with two 1,000- yard seasons within a player's first 3 years.
Buccaneers quarterback James Winston breaks free of Lions' Trey Flowers who looked like he had a sack in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket and runs up field before going out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills breaks for along first down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ndamukong Suh sacks Lions quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ty Johnson fumbles the ball with Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovering in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovers a Lions' Ty Johnson fumble in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin pulls in a long first down reception and run in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough and wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the sidelines near the end of the game.
Lions tight end Jesse James and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines at the end of the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with owner Martha Ford and vice chair Sheila Hamp before the game.
Lions&#39; Darius Slay pulls in a pass along the sidelines during warm-ups.
Lions quarterback David Blough warms up before the game against the Buccaneers at Ford Field.
Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter warms up before the game against Buccaneers.
Lions' Danny Amendola and Buccaneers' Cameron Brate walk off the field chatting before the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with the officiating staff before the game against the Buccaneers.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni looks over his players during stretching before the game.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell works with his players during warm-ups.
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford with backup David Blough during warm-ups.
    The Detroit Lions’ offense struggled to get much going in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, finishing the quarter with zero points and one yard. So when the team finally got a drive going late in the second quarter, wide receiver Danny Amendola let off a little steam after a first-down catch, chucking the ball into the Ford Field stands after the grab.

    No flag was thrown, but Amendola will likely see a small fine when the league reviews the tape for violating an NFL policy.

    “That was just spontaneous," Amendola said about throwing the ball into the seats. "Trying to get a spark rolling. Just trying to get some juice going.”

    The drive ended up stalling in Tampa Bay territory and Detroit settled for a 44-yard field goal with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter, cutting the Buccaneers’ lead to 21-3 at halftime.

    The Lions, who have lost six consecutive games, finished the first half with 56 total yards – 38 passing and 18 rushing. The Buccaneers gained 336 total yards in the first half, including 296 passing yards by Jameis Winston, who was 18-of-26 with three touchdowns.