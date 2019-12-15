The Detroit Lions’ offense struggled to get much going in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, finishing the quarter with zero points and one yard. So when the team finally got a drive going late in the second quarter, wide receiver Danny Amendola let off a little steam after a first-down catch, chucking the ball into the Ford Field stands after the grab.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola is pushed out of bounds by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

No flag was thrown, but Amendola will likely see a small fine when the league reviews the tape for violating an NFL policy.

“That was just spontaneous," Amendola said about throwing the ball into the seats. "Trying to get a spark rolling. Just trying to get some juice going.”

The drive ended up stalling in Tampa Bay territory and Detroit settled for a 44-yard field goal with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter, cutting the Buccaneers’ lead to 21-3 at halftime.

The Lions, who have lost six consecutive games, finished the first half with 56 total yards – 38 passing and 18 rushing. The Buccaneers gained 336 total yards in the first half, including 296 passing yards by Jameis Winston, who was 18-of-26 with three touchdowns.