Detroit — After placing four starters on injured reserve this week, the Lions will be without two more key contributors against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Running back Bo Scarbrough and linebacker Christian Jones, both listed as questionable coming into the day, are among the team's seven inactives.

Also inactive are quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive tackle Rick Wagner, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, cornerback Mike Jackson and offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel, with Stafford, Wagner and Robinson ruled out on Friday.

Bo Scarbrough (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Scarbrough suffered a rib injury in the second half of last week's matchup against Minnesota, and while he was optimistic about his status immediately following that game, he was held out of practice on Thursday and Friday.

To add some depth to the backfield, the Lions promoted undrafted rookie Wes Hills off the practice squad on Sunday.

Beyond Jones' absence, the Lions also placed Jarrad Davis on injured reserve this weekend. The team figures to lean heavily on Jalen Reeves-Maybin and rookie Jahlani Tavai against the Buccaneers. Of the remaining linebacking depth, only Miles Killebrew has played a defense snap for the Lions this season.

