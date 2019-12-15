CLOSE

There's not much left to say after seven straight losses, but Justin Rogers and John Niyo try their best after Sunday's 38-17 defeat. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance after Sunday's 38-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback

We get it, David Blough is an undrafted rookie being asked to keep a depleted offense afloat, but his production isn't cutting it. With three first-quarter possessions, the Lions mustered a measly yard. Through the first half, the offense netted one or fewer first downs on five of the six series. And when it looked like the team might to be able to establish a little momentum coming out of the break, Blough sailed a pass that was intercepted. 

Despite all that, the Lions did claw their way back into the game. But with a chance to tie it late in the fourth quarter, Blough tossed another pick, this one coming back for a touchdown. Grade: F

Running backs

Wes Hills managed to score two touchdowns in his debut on a pair of third-and-goal plunges from a yard out. But outside of a 15-yard carry in the fourth quarter, he managed 6 yards with his other nine carries. And on the touchdowns, the ball security looked shaky, with the ball popping free just after he crossed the goal line on both scores.

Beyond Hills, Detroit's backs combined for 29 yards on nine touches. That's not enough to take any pressure off Blough. Grade: D-

Wide receivers/tight ends

With Marvin Jones out, Danny Amendola stepped up and caught eight passes for 102 yards. His 46-yard grab in the third quarter, setting up Detroit's first touchdown, was an improbable catch through tight coverage and pass interference by the corner. 

Kenny Golladay struggled to find room to operate, finishing with three catches for 44 yards on seven targets. Meanwhile, tight end Jesse James had his most productive day in a Lions uniform, but it's doubtful anyone is celebrating three grabs for 31 yards that were paired with a couple drops. Grade: C-

Offensive line

The Lions never really got going on the ground, averaging 2 yards on the backs' 13 carries. As for Blough's protection, it was average at best. He was sacked only twice, but absorbed another four hits behind the line and was forced to scramble on five occasions. Grade: D+

Defensive line

The Lions had another good day against the run, limiting the Buccaneers to 49 yards on 29 carries. The pass rush was less consistent. The front four did hit quarterback Jameis Winston five times, including a pair of sacks, but too often they left enough time for the opposition to do damage on longer-developing routes. Grade: C

Linebackers

On the first series of the game, Jalen Reeves-Maybin got beat for a long reception before Jahlani Tavai intercepted a pass ending the drive. That summed up the linebackers' day perfectly — a little good, a little bad, an overall neutral performance. Grade: C

Secondary

Time and time again, Winston picked apart Detroit's secondary downfield for big gains, including four touchdowns of 25 yards or longer. It was a group failure as Will Harris, Rashaan Melvin, Amani Oruwariye and Tracy Walker each got beat on those scoring strikes.

Additionally, Tampa Bay's top receiver, Chris Godwin, didn't score, but he paced the team with 121 yards on five grabs. Grade: F

Special teams

A bright spot in defeat. Punter Sam Martin was at his best and averaged 51.6 yards on his boots, with one skipping into the end zone the lone negative on his day. Matt Prater only had the opportunity to kick one field goal, but he knocked home the 44-yard effort without issue in the second quarter. Grade: A-

Coaches

A second straight sluggish start put the Lions in a nasty hole they weren't able to climb out of. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has a huge challenge and can't seem to find a way to curb the number of three-and-outs on the side of the ball where he's responsible. 

The defense wasn't much better out the gate, and after they allowed two long touchdown drives, coach Matt Patricia held a full-unit meeting on the sideline. His message didn't sink in immediately, as the defense allowed another long scoring drive. But they settled down after that and played well, especially after making some halftime adjustments.

It's a moral victory no one cares about after seven straight losses, but once again, the Lions didn't fold despite a huge hole and a rash of injuries to key players. This team does fight until the bitter end, even though they're clearly not talented enough to get the job done. Grade: C-

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

Buccaneers 38, Lions 17
Detroit Lions&#39; Will Harris can&#39;t stop a touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers&#39; Scotty Miller in the first quarter of a game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Detroit Lions' Will Harris can't stop a touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Scotty Miller in the first quarter of a game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A banner with Lions owner Martha Ford&#39;s likeness and the words &quot;Sell The Team&quot; is unveiled during a missed Tampa Bay field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
A banner with Lions owner Martha Ford's likeness and the words "Sell The Team" is unveiled during a missed Tampa Bay field goal attempt in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The video board at Ford Field tells the story as the Lions have only 2 total yards, minus-5 passing and 7 rushing, with 8:13 left in the second quarter.
The video board at Ford Field tells the story as the Lions have only 2 total yards, minus-5 passing and 7 rushing, with 8:13 left in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Devon Kennard sacks Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in the second quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a touchdown reception on the run with Lions' Rashaan Melvin defending in the first quarter.
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a touchdown reception on the run with Lions' Rashaan Melvin defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers&#39; Jameis Winston throws in the first quarter.
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a reception with Lions' Trey Flowers and Rashaan Melvin defending in the second quarter.
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a reception with Lions' Trey Flowers and Rashaan Melvin defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers&#39; Cameron Brate just misses pulling in a pass in front of Lions&#39; Tracy Walker in the second quarter.
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate just misses pulling in a pass in front of Lions' Tracy Walker in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Wes Hills is brought down by Buccaneers&#39; William Gholston in the second quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills is brought down by Buccaneers' William Gholston in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Jahlani Tavai intercepts a Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston pass in the first quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai intercepts a Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks up towards the video board in the first quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks up towards the video board in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers' William Gholston brings down Lions running back J.D. McKissic in the second quarter.
Buccaneers' William Gholston brings down Lions running back J.D. McKissic in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Wes Hills loses the ball somewhere near the goal line, but Detroit was given the touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills loses the ball somewhere near the goal line, but Detroit was given the touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A Lions fan completes the fashion statement with a paper grocery bag on his head during the 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
A Lions fan completes the fashion statement with a paper grocery bag on his head during the 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Wes Hills celebrates his touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills celebrates his touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson loses the ball on the handoff, but quarterback David Blough is able to recover in the third quarter.
Lions running back Ty Johnson loses the ball on the handoff, but quarterback David Blough is able to recover in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out for a reception but is pushed out of bounds by Buccaneers' Mike Edwards in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out for a reception but is pushed out of bounds by Buccaneers' Mike Edwards in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell watches as Detroit falters in a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell watches as Detroit falters in a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
No joy in Lions-ville today as a Grinchy looking fan watches Detroit drop a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay at home.
No joy in Lions-ville today as a Grinchy looking fan watches Detroit drop a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay at home. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception from quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Golladay became the first player in franchise history with two 1,000- yard seasons in a player&#39;s first three years.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception from quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Golladay became the first player in franchise history with two 1,000- yard seasons in a player's first three years. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston breaks free of Lions&#39; Trey Flowers, who looked like he had a sack in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston breaks free of Lions' Trey Flowers, who looked like he had a sack in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket and runs upfield before going out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket and runs upfield before going out of bounds in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Wes Hills breaks loose for a long first down in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills breaks loose for a long first down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh sacks Lions quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh sacks Lions quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ty Johnson fumbles the ball with Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovering in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ty Johnson fumbles the ball with Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovering in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovers a Lions' Ty Johnson fumble in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovers a Lions' Ty Johnson fumble in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Buccaneers&#39; Chris Godwin pulls in a long first-down reception and run in the third quarter.
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin pulls in a long first-down reception and run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough and wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the sidelines near the end of the game.
Lions quarterback David Blough and wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the sidelines near the end of the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Jesse James and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines at the end of the fourth quarter.
Lions tight end Jesse James and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines at the end of the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with owner Martha Ford and vice chair Sheila Hamp before the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with owner Martha Ford and vice chair Sheila Hamp before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Darius Slay pulls in a pass along the sidelines during warm-ups.
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in a pass along the sidelines during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough warms up before the game against the Buccaneers at Ford Field.
Lions quarterback David Blough warms up before the game against the Buccaneers at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter warms up before the game against Buccaneers.
Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter warms up before the game against Buccaneers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Danny Amendola and Buccaneers' Cameron Brate walk off the field chatting before the game.
Lions' Danny Amendola and Buccaneers' Cameron Brate walk off the field chatting before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with the officiating staff before the game against the Buccaneers.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with the officiating staff before the game against the Buccaneers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni looks over his players during stretching before the game.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni looks over his players during stretching before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell works with his players during warm-ups.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell works with his players during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford with backup David Blough during warm-ups.
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford with backup David Blough during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
