Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman, defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin, catches a 34-yard pass for a touchdown. (Photo: Rick Osentoski, AP)

Lions trim Bucs' lead to 24-17 on first play of fourth quarter

The Lions will take over from their 13 after a fair catch by Danny Amendola.

David Blough throws complete to Jesse James for a gain of 7 yards on first down.

Injury alert: Lions OL Kenny Wiggins was injured during the play.

Wes Hills rushes for 2 yards on second down, bringing up third-and-1. Blough drops a throw to the sideline perfectly for Kenny Golladay, who runs under the pass and out of bounds at the Detroit 48 for a gain of 26.

Blough escapes from the pocket on the next play and throws a bomb on the run to Chris Lacy, which is caught and taken to the 5-yard-line of Tampa Bay.

Isaac Nauta drops a first-down pass. Wes Hills goes down inches short of the goal line on second down, bringing up third-and-goal at the half-yard-line.

END 3RD: Buccaneers 24, Lions 10

Hills punches it in on the next play, and the Lions are within a score.

Buccaneers 24, Lions 17 (14:57 4th)

Lions defense comes up with another stop to keep Tampa Bay within arm's reach

The Buccaneers will take over from their 25 after a touchback.

Damon Harrison drops Ronald Jones for a loss of 1 on first down. Jameis Winston throws complete to O.J. Howard on second down for a pickup of 11 to the 35.

Winston's deep throw to Breshad Perriman is just beyond the mark, falling incomplete. Winston hits Cameron Brate on second down for a gain of 2, and Tampa Bay keeps things rolling with a 3-yard completion to Ishmael Hyman. It's first-and-10 at the Tampa 46.

Jones is wrapped up by Austin Bryant after a gain of 1 on first down. Winston's throw intended for Brate on second down sails wide and falls incomplete.

Injury alert: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin was hurt on the play and is carted to the locker room.

Tracy Walker breaks up a third-down throw to Brate on third down to force a Buccaneers punt.

Challenge alert: Tampa Bay is challenging that pass interference should have been called on Walker during the previous play. The play stands.

Timeout #1 Tampa Bay (3:01 3rd)

Amendola's huge play helps Lions cut Buccaneers lead to 24-10

The Lions start at the 25.

David Blough throws into tight coverage to Kenny Golladay on first down, incomplete. Blough completes an 11-yard pass to Jesse James on second down.

Wes Hills is decked for a loss of 1 after hauling in a pass to Blough's right. A false start penalty on Tyrell Crosby makes it second-and-16. Blough completes a 13-yard pass to Jesse James over the middle. Golladay makes a great play to haul in a 5-yard pass near the sideline on third down to keep the drive alive. It's first down at the Detroit 48.

Blough fumbles the snap, but recovers for no gain on first down. Blough's throw on second down misses the mark. He takes a deep shot to Danny Amendola on third down, and Amendola makes an incredible play to pull down illegal coverage by two defenders. It's first-and-goal at the 6.

Golladay pulls in a first-down pass from Blough, but can't keep his feet in-bounds, incomplete. Amendola catches a pass to Blough's right, sheds a tackler, and dives forward to the goal line, going down just inches short of the plane.

Hills breaks into the end zone on third down for a 1-yard rushing touchdown, the first of his career.

Buccaneers 24, Lions 10 (6:45 3rd)

Buccaneers extend lead to 24-3 to open second half

Tampa Bay's first completion of the game was a 26-yard pass to Ronald Jones, while its first completion of the second half is a 38-yard completion to Chris Godwin. The Bucs have it first-and-10 at the Detroit 29.

Ronald Jones rushes for a yard on first down. Winston's second-down throw to O.J. Howard can't be hauled in, as Tracy Walker gets physical to break things up (though he probably got there a bit early). Winston misses to Cameron Brate on third down.

Matt Gay's 46-yard field goal try is good.

Buccaneers 24, Lions 3 (11:36 3rd)

Blough picked off by former Lion Andrew Adams

Detroit's offense will start the second half at its 25 after a touchback.

David Blough throws complete over the middle to Kenny Golladay for a 13-yard completion.

Injury update: Lions DT Mike Daniels has been downgraded to OUT with an arm injury. Buccaneers WR Scott Miller has been downgraded to OUT with a hamstring injury.

Blough comes up firing again on the next play, hitting Danny Amendola for a 14-yard pickup that'll move the Lions into Tampa Bay territory at the 48.

Wes Hills loses 2 yards on first down. Blough is blown up while getting rid of a second-down throw, resulting in an incompletion. Blough's next pass sails over the head over his intended receiver and is intercepted by Bucs safety Andrew Adams, who started the season on Detroit's roster.

A few illegal blocks will negate a return to inside Detroit's 10,

Buccaneers 21, Lions 3 (13:01 2nd)

Halftime leaders

Passing

DET - David Blough: 8/16, 45 yds.

TB - Jameis Winston: 18/26, 308 yds., 3 TDs, INT

Rushing

DET - David Blough: 2 atts., 12 yds.

TB - Ronald Jones: 8 atts., 22 yds.

Receiving

DET - Danny Amendola: 3 recs., 27 yds.

TB - Breshad Perriman: 4 recs., 88 yds., 2 TDs

Lions go three-and-out with chance to cut deficit before half

Detroit takes over at the 36 with 1:14 to go in the half and two timeouts remaining.

David Blough is chased from the pocket on first down, his eventual pass getting batted at the line. Danny Amendola catches a 5-yard pass on second down. Blough's third-down throw is thrown under pressure, and he's lucky it wasn't intercepted.

Buccaneers 21, Lions 3 (0:31 2nd)

Tampa takes over at the 20 after a touchback on Sam Martin's punt.

Ronald Jones rushes for 6 yards on first down. Jameis Winston throws incomplete to O.J. Howard on second down, but moves the sticks with a 7-yard completion to Breshad Perriman on third-and-4.

Winston's deep shot to Chris Godwin on first down sails out of bounds.

Timeout #2 Detroit (0:11 2nd)

Tampa runs out the clock with a running play.

END 2ND: Buccaneers 21, Lions 3

Lions defense gets ball back for Blough and Co. before halftime

Tampa takes over at the 25 after a touchback.

Peyton Barber rushes for 3 yards on first down. Jameis Winston connects with O.J. Howard for a 6-yard gain on second down.

Two-minute warning

Winston goes back to Howard on third down, throwing complete for a gain of 4 to move the chains.

Winston's first-down throw to Cameron Brate and second-down toss to Chris Godwin both fall incomplete. Devon Kennard sacks Winston on third down, a loss of 7.

Timeout #1 Detroit (1:21 2nd)

Jamal Agnew waives for a fair catch on the punt at Detroit's 36.

Buccaneers 21, Lions 3 (1:14 2nd)

Prater gets Lions on board with 44-yard field goal

The Lions get it at their 25.

J.D. McKissic catches a 3-yard pass in the flat on first down. Isaac Nauta catches a 10-yard pass, moving the sticks with an actual offensive play for the first time today.

David Blough then scrambles for a 9-yard gain on the next play. McKissic moves the chains with a 2-yard run on second down.

Blough can't connect with Jesse James on second down, but he does hit Danny Amendola on the next play for a pickup of 12 yards that'll give the Lions a first down at Tampa Bay's 39.

Blough goes right back to Amendola on the next play, a pickup of 10.

Blough's pass to Jesse James on first down travels about 3 yards, but is still somehow dropped, as James stumbles while rubbing off a defender. Blough's pass to Ty Johnson on second down is caught, but for a loss of 1. McKissic picks up 4 yards on third down, bringing out the field goal unit.

Matt Prater makes a 44-yard field goal.

Buccaneers 21, Lions 3 (3:17 1st)

Bucs burn Lions with long plays again on way to 21-0 lead

The Buccaneers will take over from their own 33.

Ronald Jones runs for 5 yards on first down. Jameis Winston picks up a new set of downs with a 6-yard completion to Chris Godwin on second down.

Winston's pass on the next play is broken up by Trey Flowers, pushing Winston to the turf as he lets go of it. His second-down throw is complete to Dare Ogunbawale, a 13-yard gain that'll give Tampa a first down at the Detroit 33.

Breshad Perriman takes an end-around for a 3-yard gain on first down. Godwin catches a 20-yard pass from Winston on second down, bringing up first-and-10 at the 20.

Ronald Jones rushes for 5 on first down.

Timeout #1 Tampa Bay (9:07 2nd)

Tampa takes a false start. Now 2nd-and-10, Romeo Okwara sacks Winston for a loss of 5. Winston escapes from the pocket and throws to Perriman for a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Buccaneers 21, Lions 0 (8:13 2nd)

Lions punt from inside own red zone

Detroit will take over at the 13.

Wes Hills on first down is swallowed up by Ndamukong Suh after a gain of 3. Hills loses 2 yards on second down. Blough's third-down pass intended for J.D. McKissic is forced incomplete. The Lions will punt on fourth-and-9.

Injury update: Lions DT Mike Daniels is questionable to return with an arm injury.

Sam Martin's punt is fair caught at the Tampa Bay 33.

Buccaneers 14, Lions 0 (12:40 2nd)

Lions defense gets first stop since opening drive

Tampa takes over at the 25.

Peyton Barber rushes for 3 yards on first down. Jameis Winston hits O.J. Howard on second down, a 25-yard completion to the Detroit 47.

Ronald Jones is dropped by Devon Kennard for a loss of 3 on first down.

END 1ST: Buccaneers 14, Lions 0

Winston throws to Chris Godwin on second down for a gain of 6. Rashaan Melvin disrupts a third-down throw to Howard to end the Bucs' drive.

The ensuing punt is fair caught at the Detroit 13.

Buccaneers 14, Lions 0 (14:15 2nd)

Blough sacked on third down, Lions go three-and-out again

The Lions take over at the 25.

David Blough escapes the pocket and dives forward for a 3-yard gain on first down. Blough trips while handing off to Ty Johnson on second down, but Johnson's somehow able to salvage a 1-yard gain out of it. Blough is sacked for a loss of 7 on third down. The Lions will punt on fourth-and-13.

Sam Martin's punt is fair caught by Justin Watson at the 25.

Buccaneers 14, Lions 0 (1:36 1st)

Buccaneers travel 99 yards in 5 plays, lead 14-0

Tampa takes over at its own 1.

Jameis Winston nearly takes a safety on first down, but is able to get the ball off while getting drilled by Trey Flowers in the end zone; the pass falls incomplete. Peyton Barber gives the Bucs some room to breathe with a 4-yard run on second down. Winston hits Scotty Miller on third down for an 11-yard gain to the 16, bringing up first-and-10.

Chris Godwin gets open just above the second level and races up the sideline after pulling in a pass for a gain of 51 yards.

Injury alert: Lions DB Tavon Wilson appears to be hurt after chasing down Godwin to make the tackle.

Again, Winston hits a wide-open Bucs receiver for a touchdown, but this time it's to Miller for a 33-yard connection. The Bucs lead by two scores after going 99 yards on five plays.

Buccaneers 14, Lions 0 (3:42 1st)

Blough's third-down misfire ends empty Lions drive

The Lions take over at the 25 after a touchback.

Wes Hills runs for 3 yards on first down, supplemented by a 5-yard penalty on the Bucs for illegal use of hands. It's first-and-10 at the 33.

Hills catches a 2-yard pass on first down. Ty Johnson runs for 2 yards on second down. Kenny Golladay has a step on his man on a comeback near the left sideline, but David Blough misses the mark. The Lions will punt.

Sam Martin's punt is muffed by the Bucs' return man, and rolls all the way to the 1-yard-line before getting pushed out of bounds by a Tampa player.

Buccaneers 7, Lions 0 (5:34 1st)

Buccaneers take 7-0 lead halfway through first

Tampa takes over at the 21 after a penalty on Detroit during Sam Martin's punt.

Jameis Winston hits Cameron Brate for a 9-yard gain on first down. Ronald Jones moves the sticks with a 1-yard run on second down.

Jones gets 2 more yards on the next play. Winston's throw over the middle to Breshad Perriman is caught and turned upfield for a 22-yard gain, giving the Bucs a first down at the Lions 45.

Jones rushes for 4 yards on first down. Justin Watson catches a 5-yard pass on second down, bringing up third-and-1 at the 36. Winston gets the push he needs on a quarterback-keeper, pushing forward to the 34 for a 2-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

The Lions bite on play-action and Perriman gets wide open down the seam on Rashaan Melvin, as he easily hauls in a pass to the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown catch.

Buccaneers 7, Lions 0 (7:25 1st)

Lions can't capitalize on Tavai's interception

Wes Hills is blown up for a loss of 3 on first down. David Blough throws incomplete to Chris Lacy on second down and can't connect with Logan Thomas on third down.

That's a motley crew if there ever was one. It's gonna be tough sledding here today.

The Lions will punt.

Lions 0, Buccaneers 0 (11:44 1st)

Lions' Tavai intercepts Winston on opening drive

Detroit will kick off to start the game. Dare Ogunbowale returns Sam Martin's kick to the 30, where the Bucs will start their first drive.

Jameis Winston hits Ronald Jones on a shallow cross, and Jones runs it all the way to Detroit's 44-yard-line for a gain of 26.

Jones goes up the middle for a gain of 2 on first down. The Bucs are backed up 10 yards by a holding penalty on the next play, bringing up second-and-18 at the Tampa 48. Another Tampa penalty on the next play erases a gain of about 15. It's now second-and-23. Winston throws an interception directly to rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Detroit will take over at the Tampa Bay 44.

Lions 0, Buccaneers 0 (12:36 1st)

Pregame

The Detroit Lions, with hopes of ending their six-game losing streak, host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Follow the action with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Inactives

Lions : QB Matthew Stafford, CB Michael Jackson, RB Bo Scarbrough, LB Christian Jones, G Beau Benzschawel, T Rick Wagner and DT A'Shawn Robinson are inactive for Detroit.

Buccaneers : WR Mike Evans, DB M.J. Stewart, OLBs Kahzin Daniels and Anthony Nelson, T Donovan Smith, TE Jordan Leggett and DL Beau Allen are inactive for Tampa Bay.

LIONS VS. BUCCANEERS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field

TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

Records: Lions 3-9-1, Buccaneers 6-7

Line: Buccaneers by 3.5

