Buccaneers 38, Lions 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions&#39; Will Harris can&#39;t stop a touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers&#39; Scotty Miller in the first quarter of a game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Detroit Lions' Will Harris can't stop a touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Scotty Miller in the first quarter of a game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A banner with Lions owner Martha Ford&#39;s likeness and the words &quot;Sell The Team&quot; is unveiled during a missed Tampa Bay field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
A banner with Lions owner Martha Ford's likeness and the words "Sell The Team" is unveiled during a missed Tampa Bay field goal attempt in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The video board at Ford Field tells the story as the Lions have only 2 total yards, minus-5 passing and 7 rushing, with 8:13 left in the second quarter.
The video board at Ford Field tells the story as the Lions have only 2 total yards, minus-5 passing and 7 rushing, with 8:13 left in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Devon Kennard sacks Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in the second quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a touchdown reception on the run with Lions' Rashaan Melvin defending in the first quarter.
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a touchdown reception on the run with Lions' Rashaan Melvin defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers&#39; Jameis Winston throws in the first quarter.
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a reception with Lions' Trey Flowers and Rashaan Melvin defending in the second quarter.
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a reception with Lions' Trey Flowers and Rashaan Melvin defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers&#39; Cameron Brate just misses pulling in a pass in front of Lions&#39; Tracy Walker in the second quarter.
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate just misses pulling in a pass in front of Lions' Tracy Walker in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Wes Hills is brought down by Buccaneers&#39; William Gholston in the second quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills is brought down by Buccaneers' William Gholston in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Jahlani Tavai intercepts a Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston pass in the first quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai intercepts a Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks up towards the video board in the first quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks up towards the video board in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers' William Gholston brings down Lions running back J.D. McKissic in the second quarter.
Buccaneers' William Gholston brings down Lions running back J.D. McKissic in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Wes Hills loses the ball somewhere near the goal line, but Detroit was given the touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills loses the ball somewhere near the goal line, but Detroit was given the touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Lions fan completes the fashion statement with a paper grocery bag on his head during the 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
A Lions fan completes the fashion statement with a paper grocery bag on his head during the 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Wes Hills celebrates his touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills celebrates his touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ty Johnson loses the ball on the handoff, but quarterback David Blough is able to recover in the third quarter.
Lions running back Ty Johnson loses the ball on the handoff, but quarterback David Blough is able to recover in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out for a reception but is pushed out of bounds by Buccaneers' Mike Edwards in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out for a reception but is pushed out of bounds by Buccaneers' Mike Edwards in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell watches as Detroit falters in a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell watches as Detroit falters in a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
No joy in Lions-ville today as a Grinchy looking fan watches Detroit drop a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay at home.
No joy in Lions-ville today as a Grinchy looking fan watches Detroit drop a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay at home. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception from quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Golladay became the first player in franchise history with two 1,000- yard seasons in a player&#39;s first three years.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception from quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Golladay became the first player in franchise history with two 1,000- yard seasons in a player's first three years. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston breaks free of Lions&#39; Trey Flowers, who looked like he had a sack in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston breaks free of Lions' Trey Flowers, who looked like he had a sack in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket and runs upfield before going out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket and runs upfield before going out of bounds in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Wes Hills breaks loose for a long first down in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills breaks loose for a long first down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh sacks Lions quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh sacks Lions quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ty Johnson fumbles the ball with Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovering in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ty Johnson fumbles the ball with Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovering in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovers a Lions' Ty Johnson fumble in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovers a Lions' Ty Johnson fumble in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers&#39; Chris Godwin pulls in a long first-down reception and run in the third quarter.
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin pulls in a long first-down reception and run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough and wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the sidelines near the end of the game.
Lions quarterback David Blough and wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the sidelines near the end of the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Jesse James and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines at the end of the fourth quarter.
Lions tight end Jesse James and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines at the end of the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with owner Martha Ford and vice chair Sheila Hamp before the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with owner Martha Ford and vice chair Sheila Hamp before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Darius Slay pulls in a pass along the sidelines during warm-ups.
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in a pass along the sidelines during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough warms up before the game against the Buccaneers at Ford Field.
Lions quarterback David Blough warms up before the game against the Buccaneers at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter warms up before the game against Buccaneers.
Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter warms up before the game against Buccaneers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Danny Amendola and Buccaneers' Cameron Brate walk off the field chatting before the game.
Lions' Danny Amendola and Buccaneers' Cameron Brate walk off the field chatting before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with the officiating staff before the game against the Buccaneers.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with the officiating staff before the game against the Buccaneers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni looks over his players during stretching before the game.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni looks over his players during stretching before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell works with his players during warm-ups.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell works with his players during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford with backup David Blough during warm-ups.
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford with backup David Blough during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — It’s tough, at times, for former Detroit Lions wide receiver Brett Perriman to recall the greatest moments of his career.

    One-third of a receiving corps that complimented the rushing attack of Barry Sanders in the original “Greatest Show on Turf,” the 54-year-old is still feeling the effects of a 2016 stroke and ensuing onset of dementia.

    The weight of these conditions on his family has been significant. The legacy he left in Detroit is, too.

    And in tandem, they both added to the extraordinary nature of his son, Buccaneers receiver Breshad Perriman, pulling in five passes and setting single-game career-highs with 113 receiving yards and three touchdowns to help Tampa Bay beat his father’s former team at Ford Field on Sunday, 38-17.

    “I haven’t had a chance to really think about it yet, but it just means a lot to me,” Breshad said. “I have a lot of love for my pops and the legacy he had here. Just to be able to come here and have a great game, one of my biggest games of my career, it means a lot for our story.”

    Brett played in Detroit from 1991-96. His best year came in 1995, when he caught 108 passes for 1,488 yards and nine touchdowns. Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, who has family in Detroit, said that he was certainly aware of the significance of where Breshad’s career game occurred.

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Ugly outing for David Blough, secondary

    More: Sean Murphy-Bunting is Bucs’ hero during ‘big family reunion’ in Detroit

    “God works in mysterious ways. How about that? Him having the best game of his NFL career in the same place that his dad had so much success at,” Winston said. “I think his hard work has just continued to pay off, and that’s what happens.”

    Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) was inactive for Sunday’s game, opening the door for an uptick in targets for the former Central Florida standout. And while the fourth-year veteran’s performance on Sunday was somewhat unprecedented, nobody in the Tampa Bay locker room labeled it unexpected.

    “I’m surprised it took this long. I really am,” head coach Bruce Arians said of the breakout performance. “With Chris (Godwin) and Mike having the years they’ve had, it was hard, but he had a great ballgame."

    Winston, who threw for 458 yards and four touchdowns on 28-for-42 passing and set a career-high for single-game passing yards, hit a wide-open Perriman in the end zone for their first-quarter touchdown connection. He then found him near the sideline for a 25-yard score in the second quarter. For their final trick, the speedy Perriman outran Lions safety Tracy Walker at the line of scrimmage, and Winston dropped a beauty right into his arms for another 25-yard touchdown.

    Perriman was looking forward to talking to his father after getting on the bus, although he knows he might need a refresher.

    “He can watch the game and he knows,” Perriman said. “But sometimes, maybe you might have to show him again, maybe in a few minutes, he’ll forget everything that happened.”

    Regardless of whether Brett’s able to remember it, one thing is certain: The NFL record books will show that the Perrimans owned this city.  

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE