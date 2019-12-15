Buccaneers 38, Lions 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions&#39; Will Harris can&#39;t stop a touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers&#39; Scotty Miller in the first quarter of a game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Detroit Lions' Will Harris can't stop a touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Scotty Miller in the first quarter of a game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A banner with Lions owner Martha Ford&#39;s likeness and the words &quot;Sell The Team&quot; is unveiled during a missed Tampa Bay field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
A banner with Lions owner Martha Ford's likeness and the words "Sell The Team" is unveiled during a missed Tampa Bay field goal attempt in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The video board at Ford Field tells the story as the Lions have only 2 total yards, minus-5 passing and 7 rushing, with 8:13 left in the second quarter.
The video board at Ford Field tells the story as the Lions have only 2 total yards, minus-5 passing and 7 rushing, with 8:13 left in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Devon Kennard sacks Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in the second quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard sacks Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a touchdown reception on the run with Lions' Rashaan Melvin defending in the first quarter.
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a touchdown reception on the run with Lions' Rashaan Melvin defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers&#39; Jameis Winston throws in the first quarter.
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a reception with Lions' Trey Flowers and Rashaan Melvin defending in the second quarter.
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a reception with Lions' Trey Flowers and Rashaan Melvin defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers&#39; Cameron Brate just misses pulling in a pass in front of Lions&#39; Tracy Walker in the second quarter.
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate just misses pulling in a pass in front of Lions' Tracy Walker in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Wes Hills is brought down by Buccaneers&#39; William Gholston in the second quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills is brought down by Buccaneers' William Gholston in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Jahlani Tavai intercepts a Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston pass in the first quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai intercepts a Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks up towards the video board in the first quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks up towards the video board in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers' William Gholston brings down Lions running back J.D. McKissic in the second quarter.
Buccaneers' William Gholston brings down Lions running back J.D. McKissic in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Wes Hills loses the ball somewhere near the goal line, but Detroit was given the touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills loses the ball somewhere near the goal line, but Detroit was given the touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Lions fan completes the fashion statement with a paper grocery bag on his head during the 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
A Lions fan completes the fashion statement with a paper grocery bag on his head during the 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Wes Hills celebrates his touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills celebrates his touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ty Johnson loses the ball on the handoff, but quarterback David Blough is able to recover in the third quarter.
Lions running back Ty Johnson loses the ball on the handoff, but quarterback David Blough is able to recover in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out for a reception but is pushed out of bounds by Buccaneers' Mike Edwards in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out for a reception but is pushed out of bounds by Buccaneers' Mike Edwards in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell watches as Detroit falters in a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell watches as Detroit falters in a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
No joy in Lions-ville today as a Grinchy looking fan watches Detroit drop a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay at home.
No joy in Lions-ville today as a Grinchy looking fan watches Detroit drop a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay at home. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception from quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Golladay became the first player in franchise history with two 1,000- yard seasons in a player&#39;s first three years.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception from quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Golladay became the first player in franchise history with two 1,000- yard seasons in a player's first three years. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston breaks free of Lions&#39; Trey Flowers, who looked like he had a sack in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston breaks free of Lions' Trey Flowers, who looked like he had a sack in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket and runs upfield before going out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket and runs upfield before going out of bounds in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Wes Hills breaks loose for a long first down in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills breaks loose for a long first down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh sacks Lions quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh sacks Lions quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ty Johnson fumbles the ball with Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovering in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ty Johnson fumbles the ball with Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovering in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovers a Lions' Ty Johnson fumble in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovers a Lions' Ty Johnson fumble in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers&#39; Chris Godwin pulls in a long first-down reception and run in the third quarter.
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin pulls in a long first-down reception and run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough and wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the sidelines near the end of the game.
Lions quarterback David Blough and wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the sidelines near the end of the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Jesse James and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines at the end of the fourth quarter.
Lions tight end Jesse James and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines at the end of the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with owner Martha Ford and vice chair Sheila Hamp before the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with owner Martha Ford and vice chair Sheila Hamp before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Darius Slay pulls in a pass along the sidelines during warm-ups.
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in a pass along the sidelines during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough warms up before the game against the Buccaneers at Ford Field.
Lions quarterback David Blough warms up before the game against the Buccaneers at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter warms up before the game against Buccaneers.
Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter warms up before the game against Buccaneers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Danny Amendola and Buccaneers' Cameron Brate walk off the field chatting before the game.
Lions' Danny Amendola and Buccaneers' Cameron Brate walk off the field chatting before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with the officiating staff before the game against the Buccaneers.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with the officiating staff before the game against the Buccaneers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni looks over his players during stretching before the game.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni looks over his players during stretching before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell works with his players during warm-ups.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell works with his players during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford with backup David Blough during warm-ups.
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford with backup David Blough during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit – Sean Murphy-Bunting has been making big plays in the state of Michigan for years.

     He put together an impressive resume at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley before eventually being named first-team All-Mid-American Conference as a junior at Central Michigan, foregoing his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft earlier this year.

    On Sunday at Ford Field, Murphy-Bunting continued that trend — for the team that selected him 39th overall, the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The Macomb Township native had a team-high nine tackles, and in the fourth quarter, jumped an out-route to Danny Amendola on a potential tying drive for Detroit, picking off Lions quarterback David Blough and returning the pass 70 yards to the house to ice the Bucs’ 38-17 victory.

    “It was just a big deal for me,” Murphy-Bunting said of his return home. “Even when I walked into the stadium just for pre-game, it was just a wild moment for me.”

    Amendola, to that point, had been the lone bright spot of a Lions offense, his quick routes to the sideline serving as layups for the rookie Blough, who struggled mightily in his third career start. The two-time Super Bowl winner finished with 102 yards on eight receptions. But Detroit (3-10-1) was ultimately done in by a pass that never made it to him.

    More: Buccaneers’ Winston destroys Lions’ defense as skid reaches seven games

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Ugly outing for David Blough, secondary

    “That entire game, he was running those quick out routes,” said Murphy-Bunting, 22.

    “He got me on a few, and it’s like getting hit with the same jab, so you have to counter back on it. I kind of showed blitz, made it looked like it was a hot read, bailed out at the last second and slipped underneath.”

    Despite rooting most for whatever team childhood hero Charles Woodson played for growing up, Murphy-Bunting estimated that he had probably attended about 20-30 Lions games with his dad.

    To every degree, Murphy-Bunting’s return to Ford Field could not have gone better, the surreal feel of it all maximized by the faces surrounding him during his greatest professional football moment thus far.

    “I had guys from Central Michigan come down,” Murphy-Bunting said, “family members from the area, I had people from my high school come, so it was like a big family reunion. It meant a lot to me to see them out there in pre-game and just kind of interact with them.”

    And then there’s the fact that that it came at the expense of both the player he idolized in high school, and the college coach who gave him a chance.

    “Darius Slay was like the big guy I always tried to watch,” Murphy-Bunting said. “Back in high school I messaged him a couple times on Twitter, he messaged me back. College, it was the same thing. I messaged him, he messaged me back. (I was) just asking him for workouts.

    “Seeing him on the field today, playing with him today, it was just crazy. And now I have his jersey in my hand. It’s surreal, man.”

    Murphy-Bunting added that prior to the game, he was also able to chat with Lions assistant John Bonamego, who coached Murphy-Bunting at Central Michigan.

    “He was the guy that kind of started this thing for me,” Murphy-Bunting said. “I just can’t thank him enough. Every time I see him, I tell him how much I love him, tell him how much he means to me, and it’s always going to carry on like that.”

    While Murphy-Bunting had yet to receive the ball from his first career touchdown when talking to reporters after the game, he said he already has a spot picked out for it. As you might have guessed, he’s keeping it local.

    “It’s staying in Michigan,” he said. “Staying at my mama’s house — right on the shelf.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE