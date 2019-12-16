Allen Park — After losing four players to injury last week, the Detroit Lions lost two more for the season following Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, placing guard Kenny Wiggins and defensive tackle Mike Daniels on injured reserve on Monday.

Wiggins and Daniels both exited Sunday's contest with arm injuries. Wiggins explained he tore his bicep while blocking and will have surgery to correct the issue on Tuesday.

"I knew right when it happened," Wiggins said. "I've never had it happen before, but I've seen it happen to teammates. I was pretty obvious."

Finishing up a two-year deal he signed with Detroit in 2018, Wiggins is set to be a free agent at season's end. Although he said he was unsure of his personal timetable, the injury often takes up to 12 weeks to fully heal.

Prior to the injury, Wiggins had appeared in all 14 games for the Lions this season, starting three. Already filling in for starter Joe Dahl, who had been placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, Wiggins was replaced by veteran Oday Aboushi on Sunday.

Aboushi, a six-year veteran on a one-year deal, will have an opportunity to re-establish his resume heading into the offseason.

"I just have to continue to take pride in everything I do and put good film out there, show I haven't really lost a step and that I'm ready," Aboushi said. "That's all it is. My whole career been dependent on me being ready to fill a role."

The Lions also have been hit hard by injury at defensive tackle. Daniels heads to IR days after the team put Da'Shawn Hand on the season-ending list.

Against Tampa Bay, the Lions leaned heavily on John Atkins and Frank Herron to fill out the rotation. Both played more than 40 snaps, despite Herron being signed to the roster earlier in the week.

The move to injured reserve ends a disappointing season for Daniels, who signed with the Lions during training camp after he was let go by the Packers. He sat out most of training camp while building up strength, following offseason foot surgery, only to suffer an injury to the opposite foot in Week 3. That cost him five games and he finishes the year having recorded 10 tackles and one sack in nine games.

"Mike, obviously is a tough guy," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "He’s been dealing with a lot, from that standpoint. I thought over these last several weeks, and really even last week, I thought he probably played his best that I’ve seen him play – consistent, strong, and kind of looked like he was really coming back into being the guy I think he wants to be."

Lions add O-line depth

To add depth up front following the season-ending injuries to Dahl and Wiggins, the Lions claimed guard Caleb Benenoch off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

A fifth-round pick out of UCLA in 2016, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Benenoch spent his first three-plus seasons with the Buccaneers, making 22 starts for the franchise. Since being released by Tampa Bay, he's had brief stretches with the Patriots, Panthers and Cowboys.

The Lions still have one open roster spot, which could be used to activate running back Kerryon Johnson off injured reserve prior to this Sunday's game against Denver.

