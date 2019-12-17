Allen Park — Even when it seemed he wasn't performing to the lofty standard he'd established in recent years, Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay's confidence never wavered. After Detroit's Week 10 loss to Chicago, when he'd surrendered a long reception and been flagged for pass interference while covering receiver Allen Robinson, Slay declared he was still playing at a Pro Bowl level.

As it turns out, he was right.

Slay was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl Tuesday night and he has the league's coaches and his peers to thank for the honor.

Lions' Darius Slay is all smiles after the game after stopping the Chargers with a game saving interception late in the fourth quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Ford field in Detroit, Michigan on September 15, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Pro Bowl nominations are selected based on an equally weighted fan, coach and player vote. Slay wasn't among the top-10 at his position in the fan vote, but surged into the conversation when those that know him best had their say.

Slay joins San Francisco's Richard Sherman, New Orleans' Marshon Lattimore and Los Angeles' Jalen Ramsey as the NFC's cornerbacks.

Slay was the only Lions player named to the squad, while wide receiver Kenny Golladay is a third alternate. The NFL's receiving touchdown leader was left off the roster in favor of Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and Tampa Bay tandem Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers