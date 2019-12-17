Allen Park — Coinciding with the news general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia will be back in their roles next season, the Detroit Lions have announced that season-ticket prices will either remain the same or decrease for some sections in 2020.

"We really want our fans to continue to support the team and we want Ford Field to be full and be the homefield advantage that it can be," Lions president Rod Wood said.

A Lions jersey wearing fan completes the fashion statement with a paper grocery bag on his head during the 38-17 loss to Tamp Bay. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

After record-setting attendance at Ford Field two years ago, the Lions have seen fan interest decline two straight years.

The generously announced attendance last Sunday of 56,515 was the second-lowest in the past decade.

Wood has long-stated his goal is for Detroit's ticket prices to be close to league average, but will sacrifice that objective in response to fan frustrations with an underachieving product.

More: Ford family has no intent to sell Lions, not considering offers

This will mark the second straight year the Lions have avoided increases to their ticket prices, with 92 percent of tickets holding steady in 2019. Prior to that, the team raised prices five consecutive years.

During Wood's tenure as president, the team has aggressively addressed fan demands at Ford Field, including upgrades to suites, the video scoreboards, the sound system and food and beverage offerings, as well as the addition of cheerleaders.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers