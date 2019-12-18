A'Shawn Robinson (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions defensive front was supposed to be one of the team's strengths entering this season. Instead, it's been a revolving door of injuries, continuing into this week's preparation for a road trip to Denver to play the Broncos.

After placing Da'Shawn Hand and Mike Daniels on injured reserve in the past week, the Lions were down A'Shawn Robinson and Devon Kennard for Wednesday's practice.

Robinson continues to battle the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week, while Kennard is dealing with a hamstring strain suffered in last Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

In addition to those two, linebacker Christian Jones (shoulder), running back Bo Scarbrough (ribs) and offensive tackle Rick Wagner (knee) were all limited. That trio all missed the game against the Buccaneers.

