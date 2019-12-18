Allen Park — The Detroit Lions entered Wednesday with two open roster spots, but filled one by signing defensive tackle Jamie Meder.

Originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Ashland, Meder has actually has spent most of his career playing the Cleveland Browns.

Meder appeared in 43 games for the Browns from 2014-18, recording 95 tackles and two sacks during that stretch. In Detroit, he'll bolster a depleted depth chart after the Lions placed Mike Daniels and Da'Shawn Hand on injured reserve in recent days.

The Lions still have one open roster spot after putting quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve Tuesday. That will presumably be held for running back Kerryon Johnson, who is eligible to return this weekend against Denver.

