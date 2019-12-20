Allen Park — The Detroit Lions will be down three more starters for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Offensive tackle Rick Wagner, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and linebacker Christian Jones have been ruled out.

Christian Jones (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

It will be the second straight game all three will be sidelined.

Tyrell Crosby will continue to fill in for Wagner at right tackle while the starter deals with a knee injury. With Robinson out, the Lions remain down three of the top four interior linemen after placing Da'Shawn Hand and Mike Daniels on injured reserve earlier this month.

In place of Jones, Jalen Reeves-Maybin is expected to make his second start of the season.

In addition to Wagner, Robinson and Jones, linebacker Devon Kennard (hamstring) and running back Bo Scarbrough (ribs) are questionable.

The Lions have until 4 p.m. to decide whether to activate Kerryon Johnson off injured reserve. He's been out the past eight games after tearing a meniscus.

