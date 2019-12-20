CLOSE

John Niyo, Bob Wojnowski and Justin Rogers of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday's Lions vs. Broncos game at Empower Field in Denver (4 p.m., CBS/760).

Drew Lock (Photo: Reed Hoffmann, AP)

►John Niyo: Kansas City took some of the air out of the Drew Lock hype balloon last week, but the Broncos' rookie quarterback has been impressive since stepping in as the starter. He still has Courtland Sutton to throw to and a running back in Phillip Lindsay that's chasing a 1,000-yard season. The Lions' offense, meanwhile, is averaging 5.5 yards per attempt with David Blough at quarterback and 3.3 yards per carry in those same three games. Broncos 20, Lions 17

►Bob Wojnowski: The Lions are counting down the days, while the 5-9 Broncos are feeling pretty good, despite their record. They think they’ve found their quarterback in rookie Drew Lock, 2-1 as a starter, and now he gets a chance for a confidence-booster against the Lions’ shredded defense. Matt Patricia is lucky the Fords already announced he’s coming back, because these last two weeks could be even uglier. Broncos 24, Lions 10

►Justin Rogers: Does anybody really care about David Blough facing Drew Lock? Broncos 20, Lions 17

Lions at Broncos

Kickoff: 4 p.m. Sunday, Empower Field, Denver

TV/radio: CBS/760 AM

Records: Lions 3-10-1, Broncos 5-9

Line: Broncos by 6