Pittsburgh — Steelers safety Kameron Kelly was arrested early Friday after he got into a confrontation with police officers when he refused to leave a South Side bar, according to court documents.

Pittsburgh police charged Kelly, 23, no address listed, with terroristic threats and resisting arrest. The Steelers on Friday afternoon waived Kelly, who can be claimed by any of the other NFL teams. In his place, they promoted second-year safety Marcus Allen from the practice squad.

Kam Kelly was arrested early Friday after he got into a confrontation with police officers. (Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP)

Pittsburgh police officer Zachary Webb wrote in a police affidavit that he was working early Friday at Mario’s South Side Saloon when a bar employee told him that an unruly patron – later identified as Kelly – needed to be removed.

The bar employee said that Kelly threatened to knock him out after becoming agitated when his music selection was skipped over on the jukebox. Mario’s staff said that this was not the first time that Kelly had issues at the bar.

Kelly ignored Officer Webb’s orders to leave the bar at first, but then he went outside with the officer.

After speaking with Kelly, the officer accidentally stepped on the foot of a woman, Devyn Pritchard, who began yelling at him. Kelly then informed Officer Webb that Pritchard was “his girl,” pushed his chest into the officer, and threatened him, according to the affidavit.

The officer said that he attempted to place handcuffs on Kelly when another man, Andrew Lewis, grabbed the football player and started pulling him away from the officer. Other officers nearby told Lewis not to interfere and eventually had to physically remove him, according to the affidavit.

Meanwhile, Officer Webb continued to struggle with Kelly, who fell to the ground during the altercation. The officer fell on top of him and told him to stop resisting as a crowd – including some “irate” friends of Kelly – formed around them, the affidavit said.

Officer Webb said he “knew that the longer officers struggled with Kelly, the more likely we would be putting ourselves in harms way either by Kelly’s actions or those of the irate onlookers,” so the officer decided to punch Kelly in the face multiple times. That allowed the officers to roll Kelly onto his stomach and place him in handcuffs.

Woods suspended 4 games

Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods was suspended for four games by the NFL on Friday for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Woods is the second Seattle player to be suspended this week. Wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Monday for violating policies on performance-enhancers and “substances of abuse.”

Woods will miss the final two regular season games beginning Sunday against Arizona.