Denver — The Detroit Lions' 2020 opponents are set. Following the New York Giants' overtime win over Washington, the Lions now know every team they'll play next season.

Beyond the traditional home-and-home series against NFC North rivals Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota, the Lions will have rotating matchups with the AFC South and NFC South divisions next season.

Lions coach Matt Patricia talks with defensive end Trey Flowers prior to Sunday's game in Denver. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston and Indianapolis will come to Ford Field while Detroit will travel to play Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville and Tennessee.

It will be the Lions' first road trip to play the Titans since 2012, when they lost a wild 44-41 game in overtime. A Hail Mary pass from Shaun Hill to Titus Young sent the game into extra time, but a botched snap deep in Titans territory on fourth down proved to be the deciding factor.

Detroit's final two opponents will be Arizona and Washington, based on each team finishing last in their respective divisions.

This will mark the eighth time the Lions play the Cardinals since 2012 and the sixth time on the road. Washington will come to Detroit.

The full NFL schedule, including dates, is expected to be released in April, a couple weeks before the draft. The Lions could be in line for a international game this year, having last played outside the United States in 2015.

2020 Lions opponents

►Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Washington

►Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona