Broncos 27, Lions 17
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won, 27-17.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is tackled by Denver Broncos defensive back Trey Marshall, bottom, during the first half.
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is tackled by Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew runs a punt return back for a 64-yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew runs a punt return back for a 64-yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew breaks free for a 64-yard punt return touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) breaks free for a 64-yard punt return touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) reaches as he is knocked out of bounds by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during the first half.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) makes a catch at the goal line for a first down as Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) defends during the first half.
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrates a defensive stop against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is tripped up by Detroit Lions linebacker Steve Longa during the first half.
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during the first half.
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) is helped off the field during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) knocks away a pass in the end zone intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara tackles Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) dives in for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) pursues during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough makes a call during the second half.
Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Detroit Lions with wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) and tight end Noah Fant (87) during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) knocks a pass away from Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during the second half.
The Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions line up during the second half.
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) greets Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) at midfield after the game.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers before the game.
Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford talks with Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis before the game.
    Denver — The Detroit Lions' 2020 opponents are set. Following the New York Giants' overtime win over Washington, the Lions now know every team they'll play next season. 

    Beyond the traditional home-and-home series against NFC North rivals Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota, the Lions will have rotating matchups with the AFC South and NFC South divisions next season. 

    New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston and Indianapolis will come to Ford Field while Detroit will travel to play Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville and Tennessee. 

    It will be the Lions' first road trip to play the Titans since 2012, when they lost a wild 44-41 game in overtime. A Hail Mary pass from Shaun Hill to Titus Young sent the game into extra time, but a botched snap deep in Titans territory on fourth down proved to be the deciding factor. 

    Detroit's final two opponents will be Arizona and Washington, based on each team finishing last in their respective divisions.

    This will mark the eighth time the Lions play the Cardinals since 2012 and the sixth time on the road. Washington will come to Detroit. 

    The full NFL schedule, including dates, is expected to be released in April, a couple weeks before the draft. The Lions could be in line for a international game this year, having last played outside the United States in 2015. 

    2020 Lions opponents

    ►Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Washington

    ►Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE