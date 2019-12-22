Broncos 27, Lions 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won, 27-17.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos won, 27-17. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is tackled by Denver Broncos defensive back Trey Marshall, bottom, during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is tackled by Denver Broncos defensive back Trey Marshall, bottom, during the first half. Jack Dempsey, AP
Fullscreen
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is tackled by Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half.
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is tackled by Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches during the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew runs a punt return back for a 64-yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew runs a punt return back for a 64-yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew runs a punt return back for a 64-yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew runs a punt return back for a 64-yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew breaks free for a 64-yard punt return touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew breaks free for a 64-yard punt return touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half. Jack Dempsey, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) breaks free for a 64-yard punt return touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) breaks free for a 64-yard punt return touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half. Jack Dempsey, AP
Fullscreen
Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) reaches as he is knocked out of bounds by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during the first half.
Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) reaches as he is knocked out of bounds by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) makes a catch at the goal line for a first down as Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) defends during the first half.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) makes a catch at the goal line for a first down as Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) defends during the first half. Jack Dempsey, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrates a defensive stop against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrates a defensive stop against the Denver Broncos during the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is tripped up by Detroit Lions linebacker Steve Longa during the first half.
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is tripped up by Detroit Lions linebacker Steve Longa during the first half. Jack Dempsey, AP
Fullscreen
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during the first half.
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during the first half. Jack Dempsey, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) is helped off the field during the second half.
Detroit Lions free safety Tracy Walker (21) is helped off the field during the second half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) knocks away a pass in the end zone intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) knocks away a pass in the end zone intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara tackles Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) during the second half.
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara tackles Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) during the second half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) dives in for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) dives in for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) pursues during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) pursues during the second half. Jack Dempsey, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough makes a call during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough makes a call during the second half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Detroit Lions with wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) and tight end Noah Fant (87) during the second half.
Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, left, celebrates his touchdown against the Detroit Lions with wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) and tight end Noah Fant (87) during the second half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) knocks a pass away from Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during the second half.
Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) knocks a pass away from Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) during the second half. Jack Dempsey, AP
Fullscreen
The Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions line up during the second half.
The Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions line up during the second half. Jack Dempsey, AP
Fullscreen
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) greets Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) at midfield after the game.
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) greets Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) at midfield after the game. Jack Dempsey, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers before the game.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers before the game. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford talks with Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis before the game.
Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford talks with Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis before the game. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Denver — It might have seemed like a meaningless risk to Detroit Lions fans, but running back Kerryon Johnson was thrilled to get back on the field in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos after being sidelined eight weeks by knee surgery. 

    Wearing a brace to protect his right knee, Johnson moved well, rushing 10 times for 42 yards in the loss.

    "It felt awesome," Johnson said about his return to action. "That was probably the most fun I've had in a year. It was great to be able to get back out there and contribute a little bit, be able to play and do what I'm here to do."

    Beyond having fresh legs, Johnson was particularly pleased with how he was seeing the game. 

    "Vision-wise, that was probably as clear as I've felt in a while," he said. "I guess my eyes needed a break or something. I was making the correct reads, for the most part, and it just felt really good."

    Lions coach Matt Patricia withheld judgement of Johnson's overall performance until the film could be evaluated, but Patricia also saw some positives with the way the back appeared to be reading the field. 

    "There were some plays out there where I thought he made some great cuts and saw the hole pretty well, which was good to see," Patricia said. "He got better as the game went on." 

    Johnson and his backfield mates Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson played a key role on Detroit's lone touchdown drive. The trio combined to rush for 48 yards on eight carries on the third-quarter series, with Kerryon having gains of 8, 8 and 7 yards.

    "That's a little bit of us and that's a lot of those big guys up front," Johnson said, offering praise for his offensive line. "That's the type of team we've tried to be all year. It's the type of team we wanted to be and our offense needed that tonight. You can't just sit and drop back with (Broncos edge rusher) Von Miller out there. That's hard for anybody."

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE