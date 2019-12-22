Denver — The Detroit Lions are now scheduled to select No. 3 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Following Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, and supplemented by wins by the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, the Lions moved up two spots in the draft order.

The Lions could still end up selecting as high as No. 2 in April, depending on Week 17's results. Not only would the team need to lose to Green Bay in the season finale, they would also need Washington to upset the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

The Cincinnati Bengals are locked into the No. 1 pick after losing to the Dolphins in overtime on Sunday. The Lions can draft no worse than fifth after falling to the Broncos.

Lions quarterback David Blough (10) throws against the Broncos during the first half on Sunday. (Photo: David Zalubowski, Associated Press)

2020 NFL Draft order through Week 16

1. Cincinnati, 1-14

2. Washington, 3-12

3. Detroit, 3-11-1

4. New York Giants, 4-11

5. Miami, 4-11

