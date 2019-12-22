Denver — The Detroit Lions backfield will be whole for the first time in a while Sunday against the Broncos with Kerryon Johnson returning off of injured reserve and Bo Scarbrough active after missing the past two weeks with a rib injury.

Bo Scarbrough (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Additionally, the team will have the services of linebacker Devon Kennard, who entered the day questionable with a hamstring injury.

Inactive for Detroit are offensive tackle Rick Wagner, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, cornerback Mike Ford, running back Wes Hills, cornerback Mike Jackson, defensive tackle Jamie Meder and guard Caleb Benenoch.

Wagner (knee) and Robinson (shoulder) had been ruled out Friday and they will each miss their third straight game. The rest of the group are healthy scratches. Ford is the only surprise. The key special teams player had previously been active the first 14 games.

More: Five things to watch: Lions at Broncos

More: Lions' Wes Hills climbs Slippery Rock route, with crash detour, to NFL end zone