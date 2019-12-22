The Lions' Jamal Agnew runs a punt return back for a 64-yard touchdown against the Broncos. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

Lions regain lead with Golladay touchdown

The Lions will take over at their 25.

Kerryon Johnson goes up the middle for a gain of 8 on first down. Bo Scarbrough breaks free up the middle on second down for a pickup of 18, crossing into Denver territory to the 49.

Scarbrough is wrapped up for a gain of 1 on first down. Johnson is stuffed for no gain on second down. David Blough throws complete to Danny Amendola for a pickup of 12 yards on third down to move the chains.

Ty Johnson goes up the middle on first down for a gain of 6. Kerryon Johnson hits a hole and runs over a defender on his way to an 8-yard run on second down. Really good drive for the Lions' backs. It's first-and-10 at the 22.

Blough on first down gets his throw out quickly to Kenny Golladay, who brings it down for a gain of 11 to the 11. Another first down.

Kerryon Johnson on first down gets tripped up at the Denver 4, a gain of 7. He goes for 1 more yard on second down. Blough throws a screen to Golladay, who pulls it in and reaches across the plane while falling to the grass. Touchdown, Lions.

Lions 17, Broncos 13 (3:51 3rd)

Broncos open second half with field goal, Lions trail 16-13

Diontae Spencer takes the second-half kickoff to the Denver 47.

Phillip Lindsay rushes for 2 yards on first down. Drew Lock throws complete on second down to DaeSean Hamilton for a gain of 16 yards to the Detroit 35.

Lindsay is tripped up after a gain of 4 on first down. Courtland Sutton breaks a few tackles and picks up 5 yards on the next play.

Injury alert: Lions DT Frank Herron was hurt on the play and is being attended to by the training staff.

Andrew Beck rushes up the middle for a gain of 2 to move the chains.

Sutton catches a pass for 6 yards on first down. Royce Freeman rushes to the Detroit 8-yard-line for a gain of 9 on second down, setting up first-and-goal.

Lock misses on a first-down throw to Lindsay, then has his pass to Sutton in the end zone smacked away by Darius Slay. Tavon Wilson gets to the pass on third down, forcing the Broncos to settle for a 26-yard field goal.

But the Broncos have the lead.

Broncos 13, Lions 10 (10:23 3rd)

Halftime leaders

Passing

DET - David Blough: 7/11, 80 yds.

DEN - Drew Lock: 12/16, 95 yds.

Rushing

DET - Kerryon Johnson: 4 atts., 17 yds.

DEN - Phillip Lindsay: 9 atts., 45 yds.

Receiving

DET - Kenny Golladay: 2 recs., 41 yds.

DEN - DaeSean Hamilton: 3 recs., 40 yds.

Broncos tie Lions at 10 before halftime

Phillip Lindsay rushes for 4 yards on first down. Jeff Heuerman catches a pass for 7 yards, then takes a forearm to the head from Jalen Reeves-Maybin. That'll give the Broncos some free yardage and a new set of downs at the Detroit 47.

Drew Lock scrambles for a gain of 3 yards on first down. Royce Freeman rushes for 4 on second down. Lock has DaeSean Hamilton wide open on third down and hits him for a 7-yard reception. It's first-and-10 at the Detroit 33.

Lindsay rushes for 2 yards on first down.

Two-minute warning

Lindsay spins his wheels repeatedly until eventually going down at the 20 for a gain of 11.

Lindsay gets 3 yards on the next play. Lock's second-down throw is caught for a yard.

Timeout #1 Denver (0:29 2nd)

Lock's throw on third down is forced away by Trey Flowers. Brannon McManus puts home a 34-yard field goal.

Lions 10, Broncos 10 (0:25 2nd)

Detroit gets it at the 25 after a touchback with two timeouts remaining. David Blough is sacked on first down.

END 2ND: Lions 10, Broncos 10

Lions go three-and-out after Broncos cut lead to 3

Detroit takes over at the 25.

David Blough's throw on first down is too far for Logan Thomas. Bo Scarbrough goes up the middle for a gain of 1 on second down. Blough's third-down throw to Travis Fulgham near the sideline misses the mark.

Lions 10, Broncos 7 (5:05 2nd)

Broncos cut deficit to 10-7 on Freeman's rushing touchdown

Sam Martin's kickoff goes for a touchback.

A 6-yard run on first down by Phillip Lindsay gets 5 yards tacked onto it for a defensive holding penalty by Jahlani Tavai.

Injury alert: Lions LB Tavai was hurt on the play and is being attended to by the training staff. Broncos OT Elijah Wilkinson was hurt on the play and is helped off the field.

Lindsay rushes for 3 yards on first down. Lindsay breaks free up the middle on second down and gets to the Detroit 47 for a pickup of 14 yards.

Darius Slay breaks up a throw to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on first down. Drew Lock's second-down throw is caught by DaeSean Hamilton for a gain of 13.

Lock goes back to Sutton on first down, this time for a 15-yard completion to the Detroit 19.

Royce Freeman rushes for 3 yards on first down.

Timeout #1 Detroit (7:15 2nd)

Tracy Walker is flagged for illegal use of hands on second down, which gives the Broncos a first down at the 11. Lock rolls out and hits Patrick at the 1-yard-line; Rashaan Melvin is able to guide Patrick out of bounds before he can cross the plane.

Freeman goes up the middle for a Broncos touchdown.

Lions 10, Broncos 7 (6:04 2nd)

Broncos go three-and-out, Agnew returns punt for Touchdown

A holding penalty backs the Broncos up to their own 10, first-and-20.

Royce Freeman rushes for 2 yards on first down. Courtland Sutton hauls in a 2-yard pass on the next play. Noah Fant's third-down reception goes for just 1 yard.

Jamal Agnew returns the punt 64 yards to the house for a Lions touchdown.

Lions 10, Broncos 0 (10:52 2nd)

Lions drive stalls near midfield

Kerryon Johnson takes a carry on first down for 4 yards and gets 2 on second down, which is supplemented by a 5-yard defensive holding penalty. It's first-and-10 at the 23.

Johnson pushes forward up the middle for 7 yards on first down.

Injury update: Lions OT Taylor Decker has returned for Detroit.

Johnson again goes up the middle on the next play, getting 4 to the 34 for another first down.

END 1ST: Lions 3, Broncos 0

David Blough hits Danny Amendola for a gain of 9 yards on first down. Bo Scarbrough is dropped for no gain on second down. Blough rolls out under pressure and misfires toward the sideline, incomplete.

Sam Martin's punt goes for a touchback.

Lions 3, Broncos 0 (13:32 2nd)

Lions defense holding Broncos scoreless through two drives

Phillip Lindsay rushes for a yard on first down. DaeSean Hamilton then gets open and hauls in a throw from Drew Lock that's good for 20 yards, giving the Broncos a first down at the Denver 44.

A holding penalty on the next play makes it first-and-20 at the 34.

Noah Fant catches a pass for 9 yards on first down. The Broncos then take another holding penalty, bringing up second-and-20. Lock hits Royce Freeman for a 7-yard gain. It's third-and-13. Lock scrambles for a 10-yard gain on third down, bringing out the punt unit.

Lions 3, Broncos 0 (1:49 1st)

Lions quarterback David Blough throws against the Broncos during the first quarter. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

Lions offense goes backward with 3-0 lead

David Blough is sacked on first down for a loss of 9.

Injury alert: Lions OT Tayler Decker was hurt on the play and is being attended to by the training staff.

Kerryon Johnson catches a pass out of the backfield, only gaining a yard before going out of bounds at the Detroit 19. It's third-and-18. A third-down pass to Logan Thomas is caught for an 8-yard gain.

Sam Martin's punt goes out of bounds at the Denver 23.

Lions 3, Broncos 0 (5:57 1st)

Lions defense forces three-and-out to start game

Here comes Drew Lock and the Denver offense, taking over at its 25.

Lock's first-down throw is forced incomplete by Devon Kennard. Phillip Lindsay rushes for 3 yards on second down. Lock throws to Devontae Booker on a wheel route, a perfect throw with Jahlani Tavai trailing in coverage, but the pass is dropped.

Colby Wadman's punt is returned 8 yards by Jamal Agnew to the Detroit 27.

Lions 3, Broncos 0 (7:55 1st)

Lions take 3-0 lead on solid opening drive

The Lions will start with the ball at their own 25.

David Blough throws complete to Jesse James on first down near the right sideline for a gain of 12. Nice pitch and catch.

Bo Scarbrough rushes up the middle for 5 yards on first down. His second-down carry goes for only a yard. Logan Thomas gets open on a short route over the middle and cuts ahead for a gain of 9, giving the Lions a first down at the Denver 48.

Blough has all day to throw on first down, but can't avoid a sack that loses 4 yards. Ty Johnson gets a block, picks up 6 yards on second down. Blough has Kenny Golladay down the field on third down, as the two connect for a 35-yard gain. It's first-and-10 at the Denver 11.

Oday Aboushi is flagged for a false start. It's first-and-15 at the Denver 16.

Scarbrough picks up 3 on first down. Golladay gets to the 7 with a 6-yard reception on second down. Von Miller gets into the backfield and forces Blough to toss it away. Matt Prater will be out to try a field goal.

Prater's 26-yard attempt is good.

Lions 3, Broncos 0 (8:59 1st)

Pregame

Just a few days after learning that general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia will be back next season, the Detroit Lions hit the field for a 4 p.m. game against the Denver Broncos. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Inactives

Lions : CB Michael Jackson, RB Wes Hills, CB Mike Ford, DT Jamie Meder, T Rick Wagner, G Caleb Benenoch and DT A'Shawn Robinson are inactive for Detroit.

Broncos : CB Shakial Taylor, DE DeMarcus Walker, G Ron Leary, T Ja'Wuan James, T Calvin Anderson, DL Deyon Sizer and DE Adam Gotsis are inactive for Denver.

LIONS AT BRONCOS

Kickoff: 4 p.m. Sunday, Empower Field, Denver

TV/radio: CBS/760 AM

Records: Lions 3-10-1, Broncos 5-9

Line: Broncos by 6

A Detroit Lions fan plays football outside Empower Field in Denver before Sunday's game. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

