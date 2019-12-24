Former Lions running back C.J. Anderson almost found a new landing spot this week as Seattle was looking for a replacement in a banged-up backfield.

According to ESPN, Anderson was a candidate for the Seahawks with hopes of recapturing some of the late-season magic he brought to the Los Angeles Rams last season and in the playoffs.

However, Seattle went with Robert Turbin and a reunion with Marshawn Lynch instead as fill-ins for the injured Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise.

C.J. Anderson was cut after playing two games for the Lions this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

“Man oh man this is the reason why I’m done with ball,” Anderson posted on Twitter on Monday, adding: “Performance base business huh” in an apparent reference to irritation about how the situation was handled.

Anderson was brought to Detroit in the offseason but was released after two games, gaining 43 yards on 16 carries.

Holiday changes

The Lions flipped the calendar this week for the holidays, practicing Tuesday on their usual day off in favor of taking Wednesday off for Christmas.

“We always try to take a look when the holidays come around and what we can do to work our schedule out,” coach Matt Patricia said. “So we just had a good day (Tuesday) of just working on things game-plan wise, (Wednesday) everybody will get a chance to spend some time with their families. And we’ll be back at our normal routine.”

The Lions (3-11-1) are playing for draft position on Sunday, currently sitting at No. 3 with a chance to move up to two or all the way down to five.

They will end the season against visiting Green Bay (12-3), which clinched the NFC North title Monday with a 23-10 win against Minnesota.

The Packers would clinch a first-round bye with a win.

Blough back?

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said he was not sure if backup Kyle Sloter would make his NFL debut Sunday against Green Bay, as David Blough has struggled as of late.

"(Sloter) could probably handle the whole game plan as it goes in," Bevell said of Sloter, who was signed Nov. 30 and has been getting up to speed since.

"I don't know if we're necessarily going to get him in the game situation, we want to continue to work with Dave and his progression, but Kyle will definitely be ready to go."

Blough was strong in a Thanksgiving loss to Chicago, but has completed 56.1 percent (60-for-107) of his passes in three starts since then. In four starts, Blough has throw four touchdowns and five interceptions.

New face

The Lions signed safety A.J. Howard to the practice squad.

Undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2018, Howard spent last season with the New York Giants and New England practice squads.

This season, he has spent time on the practice squads in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Cleveland.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.