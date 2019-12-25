Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly, whose generosity is well known in the community, surprised a pair of boys who lost their father with a visit.

The Staffords appeared at the boys' home and brought them Christmas presents. The boys' reaction is priceless in a video that is making its way around social media.

Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The act of kindness is one of several the couple has performed since Stafford has been a Lion. The couple has annually adopted families at Christmas, delivering presents in person and spending up to two hours with each family.

The Staffords' other charitable deeds haven't been limited to the holidays and include:

► In May 2012, Matthew made a winning bid of $15,000 on a Lions-Bears Monday Football package and then donated it to a Mott Children's hospital patient and her family.

►In February 2016, Matthew donated five Lions-themed paintings he created with recycled materials that were put up for auction. The proceeds benefited the S.A.Y. Detroit Play Center.

► In August 2016, Matthew and Kelly donated NFL tickets to first responders.