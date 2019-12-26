Allen Park — Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough's humility is reflected in the vehicle he drives, a 2006 Honda Civic. And while he scoffs at the notion of needing a new set of wheels, he has a generous offer on the table for a new car or truck from New Orleans car dealership owner Matt Bowers.

David Blough (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

If Blough can lead the Lions past the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, clearing a path for the New Orleans Saints to claim the NFC's No. 1 seed, Bowers has promised the Lions quarterback a new car.

"Obviously, I saw it," Blough said with a smirk. "I don't even know the circumstances of the deal, if it's a legit offer. I'm just worried about beating Green Bay. It's fun. That's hilarious he'd throw that out — people's fandom, for their city and for the No. 1 seed and all that stuff, that's awesome. I'm just going to do everything I can to put our team in the best position to win and I would have done that if there was a car on the line or not a car on the line. It doesn't change how I'm going to prepare or anything."

That last point was one Blough emphasized multiple times. While a new car would be nice, his primary focus is on getting a win in Detroit's season finale. A victory would snap an eight-game losing streak for the team and would also be the first for the undrafted rookie quarterback as a starter.

Bro - #NOLA is supporting you Sunday Beat the #Packers and I will hook you up with a new 2020 Silverado or 2020 F150 ( or whatever you want - I’m cool ) 👊🏻 #Lions#Saints ⁦@david_blough10⁩ #WhoDatNationpic.twitter.com/9ajZJQWD7r — Matt Bowers (@Matthew_Bowers_) December 24, 2019

Compared to the Packers, the Lions have seemingly nothing to play for beyond the role of spoiler. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Blough, who lead 3-3 Purdue past an undefeated Ohio State squad in 2018, 49-20, which ultimately eliminated the Buckeyes from playoff contention.

"(I'll) probably play with the same mindset I did in that game," Blough said. "You just go cut it loose. What do you have to lose? We're just going to go throw our best shot at them and give them everything we got. They're playing for a lot, but so are we.

"Pride means something around here and these guys are going to fight," Blough said. "I hope you guys have seen that in the way they've carried themselves all season. We're not going to let up now with one to go."

Blough, who entered the year as the Lions' third-string quarterback, has started four games for the team since taking over for injured backup Jeff Driskel on Thanksgiving. Blough has completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 862 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Packers, meanwhile, come to town riding a four-game winning streak, clinching the NFC North crown with a victory in Minnesota on Monday.

Injury update

The Lions were missing two defensive tackles during Thursday's practice with Damon Harrison taking pre-established veteran rest and A'Shawn Robinson still out with a shoulder injury.

Offensive tackle Rick Wagner (knee) returned to practice. He's missed the past two games.