Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday's Lions vs. Packers game at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox/760 AM).

Aaron Jones (Photo: Craig Lassig, AP)

►Justin Rogers: The Packers are playing for the No. 1 seed, while the Lions are playing for the No. 3 pick. This should be a cakewalk for the cheese heads. Packers 31, Lions 16

►John Niyo: Aaron Rodgers doesn’t always have his way with the Lions’ defense. But David Blough won’t be able to match whatever Rodgers does facing a pass rush that demolished the Vikings last week and figures to do even more damage with plenty still on the line in Week 17. Packers 27, Lions 13

►Bob Wojnowski: The Packers are winning with defense as much as they are with the Aarons – Rodgers and Jones. That's trouble for a decimated Lions offense and rookie QB David Blough, who has four interceptions and 11 sacks in his past three starts. The Packers already clinched the division but need a victory for a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. In other words, no reason for Green Bay to let up, and every reason for the Lions to suffer their ninth straight loss. Packers 31, Lions 13

Lions vs. Packers

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m. Ford Field

TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

Records: Lions 3-11-1, Packers 12-3

Line: Packers by 13