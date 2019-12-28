Allen Park — Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones announced the youngest of his five children, Marlo, passed away on Friday.

"Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo," Jones wrote on Instagram. "It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

On Saturday evening, the team released a statement in support of Jones and his wife Jazmyn.

"The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time," the statement said. "Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support."

Marvin and Jazymn had their first child together during Marvin's freshman year at the University of California, and the couple completed their family earlier this year, welcoming Marlo into the world.

Marvin, a California native, signed with the Lions as an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2016 season. He and Jazymn have embraced Detroit during his time with the Lions. She opened up a cake business in Troy last year.

Marvin is currently on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury earlier this month.

