Allen Park — Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones announced the youngest of his five children, Marlo, passed away on Friday. 

"Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo," Jones wrote on Instagram. "It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us.

Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️. We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings 👼🏽👼🏽

On Saturday evening, the team released a statement in support of Jones and his wife Jazmyn.

"The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time," the statement said. "Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support."

Marvin and Jazymn had their first child together during Marvin's freshman year at the University of California, and the couple completed their family earlier this year, welcoming Marlo into the world. 

Marvin, a California native, signed with the Lions as an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2016 season. He and Jazymn have embraced Detroit during his time with the Lions. She opened up a cake business in Troy last year. 

Marvin is currently on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury earlier this month. 

