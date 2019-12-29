Packers 23, Lions 20
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Packers' Allen Lazard pulls in and hangs onto a touchdown reception over Lions' Darius Slay to tie the game, after the extra point, at 20-20 in the fourth quarter of the 23-20 Green Bay victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 29, 2019 .
Packers' Allen Lazard pulls in and hangs onto a touchdown reception over Lions' Darius Slay to tie the game, after the extra point, at 20-20 in the fourth quarter of the 23-20 Green Bay victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 29, 2019 . Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lion quarterback David Blough throws a pass in the first quarter during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, in Detroit, December 29, 2019.
Detroit Lion quarterback David Blough throws a pass in the first quarter during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, in Detroit, December 29, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Aaron Rodgers tosses the ball back to running back Aaron Jones in the first quarter.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers tosses the ball back to running back Aaron Jones in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough pulls in a touchdown reception from wide receiver Danny Amendola in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough pulls in a touchdown reception from wide receiver Danny Amendola in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough is hoisted into the air by Tyrell Crosby after catching a touchdown reception from wide receiver Danny Amendola in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough is hoisted into the air by Tyrell Crosby after catching a touchdown reception from wide receiver Danny Amendola in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Lions quarterback Matt Stafford talks with backup quarterback Kyle Sloter in the first quarter.
Injured Lions quarterback Matt Stafford talks with backup quarterback Kyle Sloter in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Lions' Will Harris in the second quarter.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Lions' Will Harris in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a long reception with Packers' Jaire Alexander defending in the second quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a long reception with Packers' Jaire Alexander defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Logan Thomas can't pull in a reception with Packers' Kevin King defending in the second quarter.
Lions' Logan Thomas can't pull in a reception with Packers' Kevin King defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Danny Amendola is mugged and thrown to the ground by Packers' Jaire Alexander, who picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty in the second quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola is mugged and thrown to the ground by Packers' Jaire Alexander, who picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Danny Amendola is mugged and thrown to the ground by Packers' Jaire Alexander, who picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty in the second quarter.
Lions' Danny Amendola is mugged and thrown to the ground by Packers' Jaire Alexander, who picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough throws an incompletion from his knees in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough throws an incompletion from his knees in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running backs J.D. McKissic and Kerryon Johnson celebrate Johnson&#39;s touchdown run in the second quarter.
Lions running backs J.D. McKissic and Kerryon Johnson celebrate Johnson's touchdown run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Davante Adams readies for a long reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter.
Packers' Davante Adams readies for a long reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers&#39; Aaron Jones can&#39;t pull in an end-zone reception in front of Lions&#39; Devon Kennard at the end of the second quarter.
Packers' Aaron Jones can't pull in an end-zone reception in front of Lions' Devon Kennard at the end of the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tracy Walker breaks up a reception by Packers Jimmy Graham in th eendzone in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker breaks up a reception by Packers Jimmy Graham in th eendzone in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline in the third quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline in the third quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers&#39; Davante Adams readies for a reception, cutting across the middle with Lions&#39; Amani Oruwariye taking chase in the third quarter.
Packers' Davante Adams readies for a reception, cutting across the middle with Lions' Amani Oruwariye taking chase in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Amani Oruwariye breaks up a end zone reception by Packers' Allen Lazard in the third quarter.
Lions' Amani Oruwariye breaks up a end zone reception by Packers' Allen Lazard in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Davante Adams pulls in a touchdown reception, untouched, in the third quarter.
Packers' Davante Adams pulls in a touchdown reception, untouched, in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni on the sideline in the third quarter.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni on the sideline in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Bo Scarbrough breaks up field in the third quarter.
Lions running back Bo Scarbrough breaks up field in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packer fan, royalty apparently, gets the large crowd of Packer fans at Ford Field chanting in the third quarter.
A Green Bay Packer fan, royalty apparently, gets the large crowd of Packer fans at Ford Field chanting in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Matt Prater kicks a 56-yard field goal, passing former Lion Jason Hanson for second-most field goals from 50 yards or better in NFL history.
Lions' Matt Prater kicks a 56-yard field goal, passing former Lion Jason Hanson for second-most field goals from 50 yards or better in NFL history. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions players mob kicker Matt Prater after kicking a 50-yard field goal, passing former Lion Jason Hanson for second-most field goals from 50 yards or better in NFL history.
Lions players mob kicker Matt Prater after kicking a 50-yard field goal, passing former Lion Jason Hanson for second-most field goals from 50 yards or better in NFL history. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jennifer Slay, wife of Lions&#39; Darius Slay, holds up a sign in support of the Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and his family whose infant son, Marlo, died Friday.
Jennifer Slay, wife of Lions' Darius Slay, holds up a sign in support of the Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and his family whose infant son, Marlo, died Friday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Blake Martinez sacks Lions quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter.
Packers' Blake Martinez sacks Lions quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis and head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline in the third quarter.
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis and head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Blake Martinez runs down the sideline after intercepting Lions quarterback David Blough's pass in the fourth quarter.
Packers' Blake Martinez runs down the sideline after intercepting Lions quarterback David Blough's pass in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers&#39; Davante Adams just misses pulling in a touchdown reception with Lions&#39; Darius Slay defending in the fourth quarter.
Packers' Davante Adams just misses pulling in a touchdown reception with Lions' Darius Slay defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Logan Thomas can't pull in a reception with Packers' Chandon Sullivan defending in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Logan Thomas can't pull in a reception with Packers' Chandon Sullivan defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard and quarterback Aaron Rodgers after scoring a touchdown to tie the game, after the extra point, at 20-20 in the fourth quarter.
Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard and quarterback Aaron Rodgers after scoring a touchdown to tie the game, after the extra point, at 20-20 in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers' Allen Lazard pulls in a reception in the fourth quarter.
Packers' Allen Lazard pulls in a reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Amani Oruwariye, right, breaks up a pass intended for Packers&#39; Jake Kumerow in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Amani Oruwariye, right, breaks up a pass intended for Packers' Jake Kumerow in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Amani Oruwariye intercepts a pass intended for Packers' Jake Kumerow and hangs on in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Amani Oruwariye intercepts a pass intended for Packers' Jake Kumerow and hangs on in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Amani Oruwariye intercepts a pass intended for Packers' Jake Kumerow and hangs on in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Amani Oruwariye intercepts a pass intended for Packers' Jake Kumerow and hangs on in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; David Blough&#39;s pass is tipped by Packers&#39; Dean Lowry in the fourth quarter.
Lions' David Blough's pass is tipped by Packers' Dean Lowry in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
With the referee looking on in the background, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers slides after a run but Lions Jalen Reeves-Mayben and Tavon Wilson don&#39;t pull up and land on him, picking up a 15-yard penalty at the end of the run on the winning drive late in the fourth quarter.
With the referee looking on in the background, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers slides after a run but Lions Jalen Reeves-Mayben and Tavon Wilson don't pull up and land on him, picking up a 15-yard penalty at the end of the run on the winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers&#39; Geronimo Allison hangs onto a reception with Lions&#39; Rashaan Melvin defending late in the fourth quarter.
Packers' Geronimo Allison hangs onto a reception with Lions' Rashaan Melvin defending late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a side-arm completion with pressure from Lions&#39; Trey Flowers on the winning drive late in the fourth quarter.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a side-arm completion with pressure from Lions' Trey Flowers on the winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers; Aaron Jones breaks away from a tackle by Lions&#39; Miles Killebrew and heads upfield for a long gain on Green Bays&#39; winning drive late in the fourth quarter.
Packers; Aaron Jones breaks away from a tackle by Lions' Miles Killebrew and heads upfield for a long gain on Green Bays' winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Packers kicker Mason Crosby puts away the winning field goal, 23-20, over Detroit in the last seconds of the fourth quarter.
Packers kicker Mason Crosby puts away the winning field goal, 23-20, over Detroit in the last seconds of the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Darius Slay, carrying a Packers&#39; Jaire Alexander jersey that he exchanged for his, and Tracy Walker head up the tunnel after dropping the final game of the season, 23-20, to Green Bay dropping Detroit&#39;s record to 3-12-1.
Lions' Darius Slay, carrying a Packers' Jaire Alexander jersey that he exchanged for his, and Tracy Walker head up the tunnel after dropping the final game of the season, 23-20, to Green Bay dropping Detroit's record to 3-12-1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lucas Campbell, 10, gets an autograph from Lions corner back Darius Slay on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 29, 2019.
Lucas Campbell, 10, gets an autograph from Lions corner back Darius Slay on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 29, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach hugs retired kicker Jason Hanson on the field during warmups.
Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach hugs retired kicker Jason Hanson on the field during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback David Blough leads injured QB Matthew Stafford and quarterback Kyle Slater onto the field for warmups before taking on Green Bay.
Lions quarterback David Blough leads injured QB Matthew Stafford and quarterback Kyle Slater onto the field for warmups before taking on Green Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before the Packers game.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before the Packers game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Bob Quinn and president Rod Wood on the sideline during warmups.
Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Bob Quinn and president Rod Wood on the sideline during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions vice chairwoman Sheila Hamp on the sideline during warmups before the game with Green Bay.
Detroit Lions vice chairwoman Sheila Hamp on the sideline during warmups before the game with Green Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions owner and chairwoman Martha Ford on the sideline during warmups before the game against Green Bay.
Detroit Lions owner and chairwoman Martha Ford on the sideline during warmups before the game against Green Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Allen Park — After an injury-plagued and mentally deflating season, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison is strongly considering retirement this offseason. 

    In an emotional interview in the locker room following the Lions' 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Harrison fought through the tears as he talked about the difficult decision ahead. 

    "It's been tough," Harrison said, stopping multiple times to cover his face with a towel. "Fought through some injuries all year and wasn't able to ever get back to the form I'm used to. I've got too much pride, man. I've been doing this too long. If I can't be the player, I'm used to being I think my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better, the fans deserve better."

    Harrison made it clear he hasn't made a final decision. He plans to talk over his options with his family. But if he determines he's no longer able to perform at the level he's established during his nine-year career, he isn't interested in hanging on as a shell of his former self. 

    "I've given everything I can give," Harrison said. "Nobody is more disappointed about this season and my performance than I am. I'm hard on myself, man. Like I said, I've given everything to every team I've played for. I don't feel bad if that's the decision. I've got a lot of thinking to do this offseason. I'm going to seek some different options and try to figure it out because I can't be that guy that I want to be and I know I can be then I've got to hang it up because everybody deserves that. 

    "When you can't make the plays you're used to making, and you go back and watch the film and you know you don't have any excuses, I think it's just a situation where my mind is saying yes, but my body is saying ...," Harrison continued. "I just have got to fix it."

    An undrafted free agent out of William Penn in 2012, Harrison latched on with the New York Jets to begin his career, moving into the team's starting lineup during his second season. After four years with the Jets, he landed a lucrative free-agent deal across town, with the Giants, before coming to Detroit in a midseason trade last year. His addition helped transform one of the league's worst run defense into one of the best. 

    This offseason, Harrison staged a mini-holdout, staying away from the team throughout the offseason program, including mandatory minicamp, in search of a contract extension and additional financial security from the Lions. 

    After he reported to training camp on time, the Lions gave him a one-year extension on top of his current contract, which included that additionally security in the form of a $7.5 million signing bonus. 

    But injuries plagued the typically durable Harrison from the start of the campaign. He missed much of training camp with an undisclosed issue. Then, during the season, he missed extensive practice time with knee, calf and groin injuries. The groin issue even caused him to sit out the team's Thanksgiving game, ending a 109-game appearance streak, the longest active among defense tackles at the time. 

    "All year I've just been hurting," Harrison said. "It's been something new every week and I'm really just tired of hurting, trying to fight through it."

    Lions coach Matt Patricia, speaking more generally when asked about Harrison's impending decision, said he recommends all players take their time when considering their football future. 

    "That's why we're here," Patricia said. "That's why I'm a coach. I try to do everything I can to assist those games not only in the game of football, but also outside the game of football they need help with. 

    "For us, my message is always pretty clear to the players — I think just take a minute," Patricia continued. "It's an emotional game. We just got done playing a really hard game. We just got done playing physical, competitive game and emotions are high, as they always are after a football game, and everyone has to kind of let that settle."

    Harrison recorded three tackles against the Packers and finished with 48 on the season. He had 50 in 10 games with the Lions last season, plus 31 more in seven games played with the Giants. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE