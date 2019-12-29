Detroit — For the third consecutive week, the Detroit Lions will be without starting right tackle Rick Wagner.

He heads the team's inactive list for Sunday's finale against Green Bay. The list also includes defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, cornerback Mike Jackson, running back Wes Hills, offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, defensive end Jonathan Wynn and cornerback Dee Virgin.

Robinson had previous been ruled out on Friday with a shoulder injury. The remaining five are healthy scratches.

Wagner, who returned to practice this week in a limited capacity, had been listed as questionable with the knee injury he suffered in Week 14 against Minnesota. Tyrell Crosby has started at right tackle in Wagner's place.

The Lions face an interesting contract decision with Wagner this offseason, three seasons after signing him to a five-year, $47.5 million contract. Prior to suffering the knee injury, he'd struggled with consistency. He's set to have an $11.9 million cap hit in 2020, but the Lions could save more than $6.1 million by releasing him.

