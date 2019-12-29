Detroit – With 11:08 to go in the fourth quarter Sunday, Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater lined up for a 56-yard field goal attempt.

The kick was money. The Lions regained a seven-point lead against the rival Green Bay Packers, 20-13, before eventually losing, 23-20.

Lions players mob kicker Matt Prater after kicking a 50-yard field goal, passing former Lion Jason Hanson for second most of 50+ or better. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Prater, a 35-year-old veteran of 12 NFL seasons, passed a Lions legend in one of the most impressive lists that a kicker can be on.

Prater’s 53rd field goal of more than 50 yards moved him past former Lions kicker Jason Hanson for second-most all time. He now only trails former Oakland kicker Sebastian Janikowski (58) in that distinction.

“I didn’t even know it was for that,” Prater said of his kick. “(Hanson is) one of the best kickers in the history of the game, not just in Detroit, but overall in the NFL. … It’s nice to be on any list with him on it.”

Prater, 35, holds the record for longest NFL field goal, a 64-yarder for Denver during the 2013 season. Sunday’s 56-yard kick gave him seven field goals of more than 50 yards this season, tying single-season career-highs set in Detroit during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Next season is Prater’s last under contract with the Lions after signing a three-year, $11.4 million extension with Detroit in 2017.