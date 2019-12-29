Lions running backs J.D. McKissic and Kerryon Johnson celebrate Johnson's touchdown run in the second quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Lions need stop as Rodgers, Packers take field with 3:34 left in tie game

Green Bay takes over at the 26 after the punt.

Aaron Jones is wrapped up for no gain on first down, then fights for a yard on second down. Naturally, Aaron Rodgers hits Allen Lazard on third down, a 13-yard completion that'll give the Packers a new set of downs at their own 40.

Rodgers throws complete to Robert Tonyan on first down, but for no gain. Jake Kumerow is then called for offensive pass interference on second down, setting up second-and-20 at the Green Bay 30.

Two-minute warning

Lions give ball back to Packers late in fourth

The Lions take over at the 25 after a touchback.

Kerryon Johnson runs up the middle for a gain of 20 yards on first down, reaching the Green Bay 45.

Johnson on the next play gains 3 up the middle. David Blough's deep shot to Jamal Agnew on second down is too far for the receiver. Blough is blown up while getting rid of his third-down pass, which falls incomplete.

Tyler Ervin returns Sam Martin's punt 16 yards to the Green Bay 26.

Lions 20, Packers 20 (3:34 4th)

Packers tie Lions at 20 with 5:19 to go in fourth

Aaron Jones rushes for 3 yards on first down and 6 on second down. He's dropped for no gain on third down, setting up fourth-and-1 at the Detroit 31. The Packers convert on fourth down, as Aaron Rodgers hits Davante Adams on a quick out-route that nets 3 yards.

Rodgers' throw to Adams in the end zone on first down falls incomplete. He throws too short for Adams on second down with a defender in his face, another incompletion that brings up third-and-10. Allen Lazard goes up and over Darius Slay on third down to pull down a 28-yard touchdown pass.

Lions 20, Packers 20 (5:19 4th)

Blough interception sets Packers up nicely on potential tying drive

The Lions take over with great starting field position at their own 44.

Bo Scarbrough runs for 4 yards on first down and 2 on second down. David Blough scrambles from the pocket and moves the chains with his feet, diving to the Green Bay 44 for a gain of 6.

Blough is then sacked for a loss of 7 before making a terrible throw that lands right in the hands of Packers defender Blake Martinez, who returns the interception to Green Bay's 45.

Danny Amendola took a personal foul at the end of the play, and Green Bay will start the ensuing drive from Detroit's 40. Not ideal.

Lions 20, Packers 13 (7:52 4th)

Lions force three-and-out after taking 20-13 lead

Green Bay takes over at the 23-yard-line.

Aaron Rodgers on first down throws too deep for Davante Adams, then misses on a throw near the left sideline intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Will Harris breaks up a third-down throw to Robert Tonyan.

Jamal Agnew returns JK Scott's punt 11 yards to the Detroit 44.

Lions 20, Packers 13 (10:36 4th)

Lions regain 7-point lead on Prater field goal

Mason Crosby's kickoff goes for a touchback. Detroit takes over at the 25 with a 17-13 and 12:07 remaining.

David Blough throws deep for Chris Lacy, which falls incomplete but draws a pass interference flag on the Packers. The spot foul moves Detroit 30 yards to the Packers 45.

Kerryon Johnson goes up the middle for a 3-yard gain on first down. Blough's throw to Danny Amendola on second down is a touch overthrown, falling incomplete. Green Bay is flagged for offsides on. third down, bringing up third-and-2.

Injury update: Lions LB Devon Kennard (hamstring) has been downgraded to OUT.

Blough is forced to throw it away under pressure on third down.

Matt Prater's 56-yard field goal attempt is money. Lions back up 7.

Lions 20, Packers 13 (11:08 4th)

Lions defense forces field goal on poential tying drive

Green Bay starts at the 26, down 7.

Aaron Jones goes up the middle for a gain of 5. Geronimo Allison on the next play catches a pass that's good for 7 yards and a new set of downs.

Aaron Rodgers throws complete to Davante Adams on first down, a 4-yard gain that brings the third quarter to a close.

END 3RD: Lions 17, Packers 10

Rodgers' pass on second down, intended for Jimmy Graham, falls incomplete. Adams hauls in a throw while heading out of bounds at the Detroit 48 to move the chains with a 10-yard grab.

Jones makes a nice cut on the next play to avoid being tackled at the line of scrimmage, and squeezing an 11-yard gain out of the attempt. It's first-and-10 at the Detroit 37.

Robert Tonyan gets 9 yards on a first-down reception. Jones goes up the middle on second down for a gain of 6.

Rodgers throws incomplete to Allison on first down from the 22. Tavon Wilson absolutely hammers Jones while he dives for a pass on second down, forcing the ball incomplete.

Timeout #1 Green Bay (12:16 4th)

Tracy Walker breaks up a pass intended for Graham in the end zone.

Mason Crosby makes a 40-yard field goal.

Lions 17, Packers 13 (12:07 4th)

Lions go three-and-out after Packers' first touchdown

Detroit takes over at the 25 after a touchback.

Kerryon Johnson goes up the middle for a gain of 3 on first down. Jamal Agnew loses 2 yards on a second-down reception. David Blough's third-down pass is nearly intercepted.

Sam Martin's punt is fielded at the 26 for no gain.

Lions 17, Packers 10 (1:39 3rd)

Packers cut Lions lead to 17-10 in third quarter

Green Bay takes over at the 5.

Injury update: Lions WR Kenny Golladay (brain) has been downgraded to OUT.

Aaron Rodgers on first down hits Allen Lazard for a 10-yard gain.

Aaron Jones goes up the middle for a 5-yard gain on the next play.

Injury alert: Lions DL Frank Herron was hurt on the play.

Rodgers throws complete to Mercedes Lewis for a 12-yard gain to the 32. First down, Green Bay.

Jones goes up the middle again on first down, again gaining 5 yards. Rodgers makes a perfect throw on the run to Lazard on second down, connecting for an 18-yard pickup that puts the Packers at Detroit's 45.

Jake Kumerow hauls in a 7-yard pass on first down. Jimmy Graham gets out of bounds at the 31 for a gain of 7 on second down, keeping the chains moving.

Rodgers completes a throw over the middle to Davante Adams for a 6-yard pickup on first down. He dumps it off to Tyler Ervin on second down for a 5-yard completion to the Detroit 20.

Lions safety Tracy Walker breaks up a pass to Adams on first down. Rodgers is forced to get rid of it with Trey Flowers in his face on second down, missing Lazard in the end zone to bring up third-and-10.

Timeout #1 Detroit (3:16 3rd)

Rodgers finds Adams in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Lions 17, Packers 10 (3:10 3rd)

Lions punt from Packers territory after Crosby's missed field goal

Detroit takes over at its own 41 after the missed field goal by Mason Crosby.

Bo Scarbrough runs for 5 yards on first down, then gets 9 more on second down.

Injury update: Lions TE Isaac Nauta (hamstring) has been ruled OUT for the remainder of today's game. Lions LB Devon Kennard (hamstring) is questionable to return.

David Blough's first-down throw to Chris Lacy falls incomplete. His throw on second down is swatted at the line by Preston Smith. J.D. McKissic's third-down reception is good for only 4 yards, bringing up fourth-and-6.

Sam Martin's punt is downed at the 5.

Lions 17, Packers 3 (9:00 3rd)

Packers miss field goal on opening drive of half

Green Bay will start its opening drive of the second half from its own 29 after a 17-yard return by Tyler Ervin.

Aaron Jones on first down rushes for a yard. Aaron Rodgers overthrows Allen Lazard on a deep shot to the middle of the field on second down, but connects with Jimmy Graham for a 20-yard pass on third down, giving the Packers a new set of downs at midfield.

Jones rushes for 5 yards on first down, then finds the left-side edge for a gain of 9 that'll keep the chains moving. First down, Packers, at the Detroit 36.

"Go Pack Go" chants while the Packers are on offense lead to a false start by Green Bay before first down. Rodgers has all day to throw on first-and-15 before eventually throwing a long incompletion to Lazard. Marquez Valdes-Scantling hauls in an 8-yard reception on second down to bring up third-and-7 at the 33.

Rodgers loads up to throw a deep pass for Ervin in the end zone, and you'll be surprised to learn that his pass was, again, overthrown and falls incomplete.

Mason Crosby misses a 51-yard field goal attempt.

Lions 17, Packers 3 (11:04 3rd)

Halftime leaders

Passing

DET - David Blough: 9/16, 115 yds.

GB - Aaron Rodgers: 6/18, 90 yds.

Rushing

DET - Ty Johnson: 3 atts., 65 yds.

GB - Aaron Jones: 10 atts., 38 yds.

Receiving

DET - Kenny Golladay: 3 recs., 72 yds.

GB - Davante Adams: 2 recs., 50 yds.

Lions running back Kerryon Johnson rushes during the first half. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

Lions regain 14-point lead after getting quick field goal before halftime

Detroit takes over at the 25 after a touchback. 20 seconds remain in the half.

The Lions intend to run out the clock before halftime, handing the ball to Ty Johnson for a run up the middle, but Johnson breaks free and reaches Green Bay's 35-yard-line on a 40-yard run.

David Blough throws incomplete to Johnson on the next play. Johnson shoots up the middle for an 11-yard gain on the next play.

Timeout #1 Detroit (0:03 2nd)

Matt Prater puts through a 42-yard field goal as time expires.

END 2ND: Lions 17, Packers 3

Packers cut deficit to 14-3 before halftime

The Packers take over at their own 10 after an illegal block on Tyler Ervin's kickoff return.

Aaron Rodgers on first down throws a touch too far for Aaron Jones, who was streaking down the left sideline.

Injury alert: Packers RB Aaron Jones was hurt on the play.

Rodgers connects with Jimmy Graham on second down for a pickup of 4. Green Bay hurries to the line, and Rodgers goes right back to Graham, this time for an 18-yard pickup that gives the Packers a first down at their own 32.

Dexter Williams goes up the middle for 5 yards on first down.

Two-minute warning

Rodgers drops a picture perfect throw over the shoulder of Davante Adams coming out of the two-minute warning, resulting in a reception of 33 yards that'll put Green Bay at Detroit's 30.

Ervin bruises his way through the middle on first down for a gain of 10.

Geronimo Allison catches a 6-yard pass on the next play. Rodgers' throw on second down is too far for Adams to pull down in the end zone. Rodgers throws to Jones in the end zone on third down, again throwing over the head of his intended receiver for an incomplete pass.

Mason Crosby puts through a 32-yard field goal attempt.

Lions 14, Packers 3 (0:20 2nd)

Fourth-down conversion gives Lions 14-0 lead late in second quarter

David Blough on first down hits Jesse James for a 7-yard reception. He then loads up to find Kenny Golladay way downfield, connecting for a 42-yard reception to the Green Bay 31.

Tyrell Crosby is flagged for holding on the next play, setting up first-and-20 at the Green Bay 41.

A first-down throw to Logan Thomas is broken up by Kevin King, but Thomas hauls in a throw that's good for 15 yards. It's third-and-5 at the 26. Chris Lacy moves the chains with a 7-yard reception to the 19.

Kerryon Johnson on first down is dropped for a 2-yard loss. Danny Amendola catches a pass near the sideline, and is then suplexed into oblivion by Jaire Alexander. That's a personal foul that'll give the Lions a first down at the Green Bay 7.

Timeout #1 Green Bay (5:05 2nd)

Johnson goes up the middle for a gain of 1 on first down. Blough is forced to get rid of it while falling to the ground on second down, an incompletion. Blough breaks free from a closing pocket on third down and goes for it, diving toward the end zone, getting spun around in the air, and going down at the 1.

The Lions convert on fourth down as Johnson goes up the middle for a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Lions 14, Packers 0 (3:13 2nd)

Packers offense stuck in neutral halfway through second quarter

Green Bay takes over at the 34 after a 46-yard punt by Sam Martin.

Aaron Jones goes up the middle on first down for a gain of 14.

Jones gets 3 more yards on the next play. Aaron Rodgers can't connect with a receiver on second or third down. JK Scott's punt goes for a touchback.

Lions 7, Packers 0 (9:05 2nd)

Lions go three-and-out for second straight drive

Kerryon Johnson speeds through the middle on first down, getting to the 24 for a 14-yard gain.

He's smothered by the Packers defense on the next play, going down behind the line for a loss of 2. David Blough's second-down throw to Jesse James is caught, but also loses 2 yards. Danny Amendola can't hang onto a throw near the sideline, bringing up fourth down.

Lions 7, Packers 0 (10:36 2nd)

Lions lead Packers 7-0 entering second quarter

Green Bay gets it at its 37 after a fair catch on Sam Martin's punt.

Aaron Jones is stopped for a gain of 2 on first down and gets 4 more on second down.

END 1ST: Lions 7, Packers 0

Aaron Rodgers slings it to Jones for a 12-yard pickup that gives Green Bay a first down at the Detroit 45.

Jones goes up the middle for a gain of 2 on first down. A throw to Davante Adams near the sideline is caught for a 17-yard reception, but is then overturned by video review. Adams failed to get two feet in-bounds while making the catch. It'll be third-and-8 at the 43. Rookie safety Will Harris races through the line of scrimmage untouched on third down, running Rodgers over to force a loss of 11.

JK Scott drops another beauty of a punt, which is downed at the 10-yard-line.

Lions 7, Packers 0 (12:45 2nd)

Lions go three-and-out while backed up against own end zone

Detroit takes over at its own 7 after the beautiful punt by JK Scott.

Bo Scarbrough is stopped for no gain on first down. He drags some defenders with him while going up the middle on second down, a gain of 8. J.D. McKissic can't hang on to a throw from David Blough on third down, ending the drive in a hurry.

Lions 7, Packers 0 (1:05 1st)

Penalties punish Packers as Lions defense holds tough

The Packers take over at their own 43 after a big return by Tyler Ervin.

Aaron Rodgers on first down throws incomplete to Aaron Jones. Rodgers is forced to throw his second-down pass away with a handful of Lions defenders in pursuit. Davante Adams hauls in a throw while streaking toward the sideline, getting out of bounds at the Detroit 40 after pulling in the pass for a 17-yard gain.

Jones is brought down by Justin Coleman after a gain of 2 on first down, then goes up the middle for a pickup of 7 on second down. It's third-and-1. Jones gets tripped up for no gain, but the Packers will go for it on fourth: A second effort from Jones gets him across the line to gain, giving Green Bay a new set of downs at the 29.

Rodgers' throw to the end zone on first down is defended nicely and falls incomplete. Dexter Williams rushes for 4 yards on second down. An offensive pass interference penalty on Adams on third down makes it third-and-16 at the Detroit 35. The Packers then have 12 men in the offensive huddle, setting up third-and-21.

A pass from Rodgers to a wide-open Marquez Valdes-Scantling on third down is a touch behind the receiver and dropped.

JK Scott's punt is downed at the Detroit 7.

Lions 7, Packers 0 (2:27 1st)

Amendola throws touchdown pass to Blough for Lions' first score of game

Detroit starts at the 27.

David Blough's throw on first down is out of the reach of Kenny Golladay, falling incomplete. Kerryon Johnson's second-down carry nets just 2 yards, setting up third-and-8. Golladay gets open on a post route, and Blough hits him for a 17-yard gain to the Detroit 46.

A 20-yard run by Kerryon Johnson on the next play is negated by a holding penalty on Tyrell Crosby. It'll be first-and-20 at the 36. Bo Scarbrough runs up the middle for a gain of 15 to get back a huge chunk of yardage that was previously lost. Blough then goes back to Golladay on second down, hitting his top receiver for a pickup of 13. It's first-and-10 at the Green Bay 36.

Scarbrough takes the first-down carry for a gain of 3. Ty Johnson takes a pitch on second down, shoots a gap, runs over a defender, and goes out of bounds at the Packers 19-yard-line, a 14-yard gain.

The Lions run a double reverse that ends with Danny Amendola throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to Blough. That was a lot of fun.

Lions 7, Packers 0 (7:59 1st)

Lions defense forces three-and-out on opening drive

The Packers will start their opening drive from the 20.

There's some confusion among the Lions linebackers before the Packers' first snap, allowing Jimmy Graham to get wide open in the seam; he drops the pass, though. Aaron Jones is tripped up by Rashaan Melvin after a gain of 2 on second down. Aaron Rodgers goes deep for Marquez Valdes-Scantling on third down, an incompletion.

The ensuing punt is fair caught by Jamal Agnew at the Detroit 27.

Lions 0, Packers 0 (12:13 1st)

Lions opening drive stalls in Packers territory

Detroit will receive the opening kickoff. Mason Crosby's opening kickoff goes through the end zone, giving the Lions starting field position at the 25.

David Blough throws incomplete to Kenny Golladay on first down, but the Packers are given a roughing the passer penalty. It'll be first down at the 40.

Kerryon Johnson races up the middle for a 10-yard gain on first down.

A pitch to Bo Scarbrough on the next play is blown up immediately for a loss of 3. Danny Amendola on second down gets open for a 9-yard reception that sets up third-and-4. The Lions hurry to the line, but Blough's throw to Chris Lacy near the sideline is wide, ending the possession.

Sam Martin's punt goes for a touchback.

Lions 0, Packers 0 (13:16 1st)

Lions quarterback David Blough leads injured Matthew Stafford and backup quarterback Kyle Slater onto the field for warmups. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Pregame

The Detroit Lions close out their 2019 season with a home game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Inactives

Lions: CBs Michael Jackson and Dee Virgin, RB Wes Hills, DE Jonathan Wynn, OT Rick Wagner, G Caleb Benenoch and DT A'Shawn Robinson are inactive for Detroit.

Packers: WR Ryan Grant, S Will Redmond, RB Jamaal Williams, FB Danny Vitale, OL Alex Light and OT John Leglue are inactive for Green Bay.

LIONS VS. PACKERS

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m. Ford Field

TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

Records: Lions 3-11-1, Packers 12-3

Line: Packers by 13

