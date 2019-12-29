Packers 23, Lions 20
Packers' Allen Lazard pulls in and hangs onto a touchdown reception over Lions' Darius Slay to tie the game, after the extra point, at 20-20 in the fourth quarter of the 23-20 Green Bay victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 29, 2019 . Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lion quarterback David Blough throws a pass in the first quarter during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, in Detroit, December 29, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers' Aaron Rodgers tosses the ball back to running back Aaron Jones in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough pulls in a touchdown reception from wide receiver Danny Amendola in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough is hoisted into the air by Tyrell Crosby after catching a touchdown reception from wide receiver Danny Amendola in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Lions' Will Harris in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a long reception with Packers' Jaire Alexander defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Logan Thomas can't pull in a reception with Packers' Kevin King defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Danny Amednola is mugged and thrown to the ground by Packers' Jaire Alexander, who picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Danny Amednola is mugged and thrown to the ground by Packers' Jaire Alexander, who picked up an unnecessary roughness penalty in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough throws an incompletion from his knees in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running backs J.D. McKissic and Kerryon Johnson celebrate Johnson's touchdown run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers' Devante Adams readies for a long reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers' Aaron Jones can't pull in an end-zone reception in front of Lions' Devon Kennard at the end of the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tracy Walker breaks up a reception by Packers Jimmy Graham in th eendzone in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers' Davante Adams readies for a reception, cutting across the middle with Lions' Amani Oruwariye taking chase in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Amani Oruwariye breaks up a end zone reception by Packers' Allen Lazard in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers' Davante Adams pulls in a touchdown reception, untouched, in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A Green Bay Packer fan, royalty apparently, gets the large crowd of Packer fans at Ford Field chanting in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matt Prater kicks a 56-yard field goal, passing former Lion Jason Hanson for second-most field goals from 50 yards or better in NFL history. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions players mob kicker Matt Prater after kicking a 50-yard field goal, passing former Lion Jason Hanson for second-most field goals from 50 yards or better in NFL history. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jennifer Slay, wife of Lions' Darius Slay, holds up a sign in support of the Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and his family whose infant son, Marlo, died Friday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers' Blake Martinez sacks Lions quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers' Blake Martinez runs down the sideline after intercepting Lions quarterback David Blough's pass in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers' Davante Adams just misses pulling in a touchdown reception with Lions' Darius Slay defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Logan Thomas can't pull in a reception with Packers' Chandon Sullivan defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers' Allen Lazard pulls in a reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Amani Oruwariye, right, breaks up a pass intended for Packers' Jake Kumerow in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Amani Oruwariye intercepts a pass intended for Packers' Jake Kumerow and hangs on in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Amani Oruwariye intercepts a pass intended for Packers' Jake Kumerow and hangs on in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' David Blough's pass is tipped by Packers' Dean Lowry in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
With the referee looking on in the background, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers slides after a run but Lions Jalen Reeves-Mayben and Tavon Wilson don't pull up and land on him, picking up a 15-yard penalty at the end of the run on the winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers' Geronimo Allison hangs onto a reception with Lions' Rashaan Melvin defending late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a side-arm completion with pressure from Lions' Trey Flowers on the winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers; Aaron Jones breaks away from a tackle by Lions' Miles Killebrew and heads upfield for a long gain on Green Bays' winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Packers kicker Mason Crosby puts away the winning field goal, 23-20, over Detroit in the last seconds of the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay, carrying a Packers' Jaire Alexander jersey that he exchanged for his, and Tracy Walker head up the tunnel after dropping the final game of the season, 23-20, to Green Bay dropping Detroit's record to 3-12-1. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lucas Campbell, 10, gets an autograph from Lions corner back Darius Slay on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 29, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach hugs retired kicker Jason Hanson on the field during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough leads injured QB Matthew Stafford and quarterback Kyle Slater onto the field for warmups before taking on Green Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell talks with injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before the Packers game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Bob Quinn and president Rod Wood on the sideline during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions vice chairwoman Sheila Hamp on the sideline during warmups before the game with Green Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions owner and chairwoman Martha Ford on the sideline during warmups before the game against Green Bay. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — The Detroit Lions love digging deep into their bag of tricks against the Green Bay Packers. 

    After hitting the Packers with a big gain with a flea flicker in the first meeting earlier this season, the Lions threw another trick play into the mix to open the scoring of Sunday's game at Ford Field. 

    On first down just inside the Packers' 20-yard line, the Lions faked a handoff before quarterback David Blough flipped the ball to wide receiver Danny Amendola, motioning through the backfield from the left slot. 

    Amendola continued a few steps going right, before turning back toward the direction he came and heaving a pass to a wide open Blough, who had leaked out of the backfield uncovered. 

    Blough caught the ball at the 6 and waltzed into the end zone before hurling the ball deep into the lower bowl in celebration. 

    Last year, in the season finale between the two teams, the Lions faked a field goal, directly snapping the ball to kicker Matt Prater, who threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Levine Toilolo. 

    And two years ago, also in a season-ending game against the Packers, wide receiver Golden Tate completed a two-point conversion to quarterback Matthew Stafford. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE