Detroit — The Detroit Lions love digging deep into their bag of tricks against the Green Bay Packers.

After hitting the Packers with a big gain with a flea flicker in the first meeting earlier this season, the Lions threw another trick play into the mix to open the scoring of Sunday's game at Ford Field.

Lions quarterback David Blough is lifted by teammate offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby after scoring on a 19-yard pass from Danny Amendola. (Photo: Rick Osentoski, AP)

On first down just inside the Packers' 20-yard line, the Lions faked a handoff before quarterback David Blough flipped the ball to wide receiver Danny Amendola, motioning through the backfield from the left slot.

Amendola continued a few steps going right, before turning back toward the direction he came and heaving a pass to a wide open Blough, who had leaked out of the backfield uncovered.

Blough caught the ball at the 6 and waltzed into the end zone before hurling the ball deep into the lower bowl in celebration.

Last year, in the season finale between the two teams, the Lions faked a field goal, directly snapping the ball to kicker Matt Prater, who threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Levine Toilolo.

And two years ago, also in a season-ending game against the Packers, wide receiver Golden Tate completed a two-point conversion to quarterback Matthew Stafford.