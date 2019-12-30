The San Francisco 49ers earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. (Photo: Stephen Brashear, AP)

NFL playoff schedule

WILD-CARD-ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 4

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 11

Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (Fox)

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

SUPER BOWL

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)