NFL playoff schedule
WILD-CARD-ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 4
Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 5
Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (Fox)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 11
Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 6:40 p.m. (Fox)
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
SUPER BOWL
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (Fox)
