The staffs of the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals will serve as coaches for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 25.

The game is a showcase for NFL Draft-eligible players. The Bengals have the No. 1 pick in the draft and the Lions have the No. 3.

"“My staff and I welcome the opportunity to coach many of the nation’s best college players at the Senior Bowl later this month," Lions coach Matt Patricia said in a statement. "Most of us got our start in coaching at the collegiate level and we look forward to a great week in Mobile. This event has always been well-organized and provides great access that is helpful in our pre-draft evaluations.”

The Lions staff last coached in the Senior Bowl in 2013 under head coach Jim Schwartz. That year, they drafted three players from the event — defensive end Ziggy Ansah, guard Larry Warford and tight end Michael Williams.

"I’ve heard good things," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said about the potential opportunity earlier this week. "If we get that call here in the next couple of days, we’ll be excited about. Mobile is a great place to visit. I usually spend four days, what’s a couple of more?"

Last year, 93 players who participated in the Senior Bowl were drafted, including 10 in the first round and 40 in the first three rounds.

The Lions are posed to have a far different coaching staff when Senior Bowl practices begin on Jan. 21 than the group that led the team in 2019. This week, the Lions fired four assistant coaches and another two, including defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, stepped away from the game.

