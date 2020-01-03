East Rutherford, N.J. — Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and led them to nine playoff appearances in 13 seasons, has interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants.

The 56-year-old McCarthy met with Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams on Friday.

Mike McCarthy has interviewed with the Giants and Browns. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

The search committee had met with Kris Richard, the Dallas’ Cowboys’ defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, on Thursday.

The Giants are expected to meet with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale today as they move to find a successor to Pat Shurmur, who was fired on Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.

McCarthy has also met with the Browns about their coaching vacancy.

Bears’ Jackson extended

The Bears and safety Eddie Jackson agreed to a four-year contract extension, his agency tweeted. SportsTrust Advisors wrote that the contract is for $58.4 million, with $33 million guaranteed. Making an average of $14.6 million, Jackson, 27, will be the highest-paid safety in the NFL. The Bears did not immediately announce the extension.

Through three seasons with the Bears, Jackson, a 2017 fourth-round draft pick, has 184 tackles, 10 interceptions, 26 passes defensed, five defensive touchdowns, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two sacks.

Double accolade

Christian McCaffrey was named Associated Press First-Team All-Pro at both running back and the flex position. This is his first time being selected to the first-team after being a second-team selection last year. He is the first Panthers running back to ever make the First-Team.

The Associated Press has included a flex position since 2016 due to the changing nature of NFL offenses. He is the first player to be selected first-team flex and first-team at another position. McCaffrey received 27 of the 50 votes for running back with Titans back Derrick Henry coming in second despite leading the league in rushing. He received 18 of the votes for the flex position.

The 2019 season historic season for McCaffrey, who became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the same year, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig. His 2,392 scrimmage yards were also third-most in a single season in NFL history.

TV ratings jump

The NFL goes into the playoffs with its regular-season ratings having gone up for the second straight year, the first time the league has seen back-to-back increases since 2010.

The league’s 100th season was its most viewed in four years as games averaged 16.5 million viewers on television. That is a 5% increase over 2018, according to Nielsen.

Neal Pilson, the former president of CBS Sports who now runs his own sports television consulting company, attributes the continued increases to the emergence of younger players as well as the league becoming year-around programming.

The NFL said in a release that female viewers were up 5% over last season and that women have accounted for at least 35% of the audience for each of the past three years.