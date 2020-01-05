Justin Rogers' 2019 Detroit Lions final grades

Go through the gallery above to view Justin Rogers' final grades for the 2019 Detroit Lions. Click here if you’re having trouble viewing the gallery.

It was a season to forget.

Head coach Matt Patricia guided the Lions to a 3-12-1 season, his second in Detroit. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Detroit Lions started hot, remaining undefeated through the first three games, before stumbling and bumbling through an improbable series of close defeats and finishing with a dreadful 3-12-1 record.

So before the 2019 campaign becomes another in a long list of repressed memories, let's grade out the individual players and coaches who played a role in the disaster.

