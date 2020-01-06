Justin Rogers' 2019 Detroit Lions final grades
Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers of The Detroit News hands out final grades for the 2019 Detroit Lions.
OFFENSE: David Blough, quarterback: Things started so promising for Blough when he led the Lions to touchdowns his first two drives. But from there, he looked more and more like an undrafted rookie, often struggling to get a single first down on many possessions. He completed just 54% of his throws, with more picks than scores, while lacking dual-threat ability to offset the paltry passing figures. Grade: D
Jeff Driskel, quarterback: The first of two backups to see the field after Stafford went down, Driskel’s passing numbers were on par with expectations, completing 59% of his throws with just as many interceptions as touchdowns. But his ability to make plays with his feet were a separating skill. In three games, he scrambled for 151 yards on 22 carries. Grade: C-
Matthew Stafford, quarterback: Stafford didn’t play the second half of the season and the Lions predictably went winless with him on the bench. His back injury derailed what might have been his best season, particularly from an efficiency standpoint. He finished the year second in yards per game, first in yards per attempt and sixth in passer rating with a career-best 106.0. Grade: A-
Kerryon Johnson, running back: Johnson was better than his 3.6 yards per carry suggests. Early in the season, he faced an inordinate percentage of eight-man boxes that were countering Detroit’s two- and three-tight end looks. Among backs with at least 100 carries, only five averaged worse than Johnson’s 1.5 yards before contact. As a pass-catcher, the second-year back out of Auburn remains a work in progress, but he made important strides in his pass protection, an underrated element of the job. Grade: B
Ty Johnson, running back: Johnson’s rookie line was buoyed by a 40-yard carry at the end of the first half in the season finale. Beyond that romp, he averaged 3.8 yards per attempt. He was even more inefficient as a receiver, averaging 4.5 yards on his 24 receptions, well-below average, even for a running back. The Lions are hypnotized by Johnson’s electric speed, but they’ll need to find ways to utilize it next season or someone else could step up and snatch his roster spot away. Grade: D+
J.D. McKissic, running back: With the emergence of Bo Scarbrough, and the Lions attempting to lean more on a ground-based attack down the stretch, McKissic faded into the background during the second half of the season. The versatile matchup piece still had a productive year, averaging 5.4 yards on his 38 carries, while pacing his room with 34 catches. His usage in the second half could foreshadow the difficultly he’ll have carving out a role next year, assuming the group can buck trends and manage to stay healthy. Grade: B-
Bo Scarbrough, running back: A late-season addition, Scarbrough showed some promising upside as a north-south backfield complement. Facing fewer stacked fronts than Kerryon Johnson, and with a more efficient running style, Scarbrough averaged 2.1 yards before contact and a more respectable 4.2 yards per carry, overall. Scarbrough’s biggest deficiency is the depth of versatility. He can’t be trusted to stay in on protection and offers almost nothing as a pass-catcher, turning four targets into a single 5-yard reception. Grade: B
Nick Bawden, fullback : Essentially a rookie in his second year after missing his first season with a knee injury, Bawden proved to be a work in progress in his primary role: run blocking. Playing a critical spot in coordinator Darrell Bevell’s system, Bawden will need to improve both his processing and technique next year if the Lions’ ground game is ever going to reach its potential. Grade: D
Danny Amendola, wide receiver: The veteran slot receiver defied his advanced age to post one of the best seasons of his career, finishing with 62 catches for 678 yards. Somewhat boom-or-bust with his production, Amendola finished with fewer than 40 yards in 10 of his 15 games. On the flip side, he topped the century mark three times in one season for just the second time in his career. Grade: B
Kenny Golladay, wide receiver: Golladay led the NFL in touchdown receptions, while pacing the Lions with 1,190 yards on an impressive 18.3 yards per grab. If you’re looking for an area where he needs to improve, the third-year receiver only caught 56 percent of the throws his direction, while many of the league’s top options haul in closer to seven out of 10 targets their way. Grade: A-
Marvin Hall, wide receiver: A role player who maximized his opportunities, Hall averaged 14 snaps and a little more than a target per game, yet managed to snag six bombs and average a gaudy 37.3 yards per reception in nine games. It will be interesting to see if the Lions try to get him more involved in the offense in 2020. Grade: B+
Marvin Jones, wide receiver: Prior to a season-ending ankle injury, Jones (11) was leading the Lions in receptions, while keeping pace with Kenny Golladay for the league lead in touchdown grabs. Never one to get significant separation on his routes, Jones predictably faded down the stretch with fewer than 50 yards in each of his final four games. That’s a product of inexperienced quarterbacks less confident to challenge small windows. Grade: B+
T.J. Hockenson, tight end: Hockenson started his career with a bang, but faded as a pass-catcher the rest of the way, averaging 21.5 yards per game after posting 131 in his debut. Drops, or at least the ability to secure the tough grabs, was a surprisingly bigger issue than anticipated, given the college resume. As for his blocking, it was a developmental process, but he showed signs of improvement late in the year, before he suffered a season-ending injury. Grade: C-
Jesse James, tight end: At no point did James show he was the guy the Lions prioritized signing in free agency. He had a dismal year as a pass-catcher, both before and after Hockenson’s injury, while serving as a below-average blocker, both in the ground game and in pass protection. Grade: F
Logan Thomas, tight end: Thomas did more damage as a receiver than James, with far fewer snaps, but still was largely inefficient, catching 16 of 28 targets for 173 yards. He proved to be Detroit’s best pass protector at the position, but like James and Hockenson, Thomas was often ineffective with his run-blocking assignments. Grade: C-
Taylor Decker, offensive tackle: Overall, Decker had a good season, marred by a couple dud performances. His worst outing of the year was in the opener, where he allowed far too much pressure, while committing four penalties, 40 percent of his season total. He also allowed seven quarterback pressures in a Week 7 loss to Minnesota. On the bright side, he allowed two or fewer pressures in 10 games. Grade: B
Rick Wagner, offensive tackle: After a disastrous start to the season, Wagner was performing at a better, more consistent level in the second half before a knee injury sidelined him the final three games. He allowed two or fewer pressures in seven of 13 games and kept the penalties to a minimum, drawing three flags. Most disappointing, given his resume, was the run blocking. By direction, the Lions were least effective running behind right tackle in 2019, averaging 2.98 yards per carry. That ranked 30th in the NFL. Grade: D+
Graham Glasgow, guard: Glasgow continued to be what he’s been the past three seasons: above-average as both a run blocker and pass protector, although there was an issue with consistently within the larger body of work. He uncharacteristically sprinkled in some dud performances throughout the year, potentially due to a back injury that sidelined him a game for the first time in three years. Grade: B
Joe Dahl, guard: One of the best values on the roster, Dahl (66) provided an adequate starting performance for a little more than $1 million. Despite adding weight and strength in his push for a bigger role, Dahl remained a better pass protector than run blocker. Grade: C+
Kenny Wiggins, guard: Earning a rotational spot, where he played two series at each guard spot each game, Wiggins justified the role with a largely steady performance, particularly in pass protection. He might not be ideal as a full-time starter, but as a versatile first man off the bench, he fills a role nicely. Grade: C
Frank Ragnow, center: Ragnow took a big step forward in his second season, showing improved playing strength as a run blocker and cleaned up fundamentals protecting his quarterback. The future success of Detroit’s rushing attack likely will be built around the young center. Grade: B+
DEFENSE: Trey Flowers, defensive end: Flowers got off to a sluggish start as he struggled to shake off the rust from an offseason shoulder surgery. But once he got past those mental and physical hurdles, he provided the Lions exactly what they anticipated when they signed him in free agency. He finished with seven sacks, in line with career production, and was top-12 in quarterback pressures and hits from Weeks 3-17. Grade: B+
Romeo Okwara, defensive end: Detroit’s sack leader from a year ago, Okwara continued to generate a steady amount of pressure on the passer in his second season with the Lions, but rarely found opportunities to finish. He ended the year with 1.5 sacks and 10 hits on the quarterback. He also continued to be a solid run defender, but struggled when the team leaned on him to play inside early in the year, due to injuries. Grade: C-
Damon Harrison, defensive tackle: Harrison is considering retirement after a frustrating season, but he finished strong and looked closer to the dominant run defender we’re used to seeing in the second half of the season. The pass rush, though, remained non-existent start to finish. He ended the year with six quarterback pressures, nearly a third of what he averaged the previous four seasons. Grade: C+
A’Shawn Robinson, defensive tackle: A disappointing effort in a contract year, Robinson offered little as a run-stopper or a pass rusher. He generated pressure on the quarterback only a dozen times, far below his career-high of 27 in 2017 and even steeply down from 19 a year ago when schematic changes arguably limited opportunities. His overall tackle totals also declined nearly 20 percent, despite playing more than 100 more defensive snaps. Grade: D+
Kevin Strong, defensive tackle: Strong predictably struggled to start the year, when the undrafted rookie was forced to play a bigger role than anticipated due to early-season injuries up front. A rib injury ultimately landed him on injured reserve, but prior to that, he was starting to show some promise as an interior pass rusher. Grade: D+
Jarrad Davis, linebacker: Whether he was hindered by a preseason ankle sprain is up for debate, but Davis (left) wasn’t able to build upon his strong finish to the 2018 season, continuing to be below-average in both run support and coverage. His only above-average contribution continued to be his blitzing, and the Lions only sent him after the quarterback an average of five times over the final six games he was healthy. Grade: D+
Linebacker Christian Jones: The Lions inexplicably signed Jones to a contract extension in the middle of the season. They say he’s a good scheme fit, but he doesn’t do one thing particularly well within the defense. The team used him on the edge more often this year and it proved ineffective as he generated a measly 12 pressures and struggled to consistently set the edge against the run. Grade: D
Devon Kennard, linebacker: Kennard started off the year with a trio of sacks en route to matching his season-high set a year ago. He also finished with similar quarterback hits and tackles for loss, while increasing his overall tackle production from 46 to 58. There’s nothing flashy to Kennard’s game, but he’s been steady, in all facets. He improved as a run defender from year one to two in the scheme, while generating a respectable 43 quarterback pressures primarily operating off the left edge. Grade: B-
Jahlani Tavai, linebacker: Playing nearly 600 snaps as rookie, Tavai showed the most promise as a run defender. As he improved his processing ability with experience, he forcefully filled run gaps coming downhill. The Lions anticipate versatility will develop, but he’s still a ways away from being reliable lining up on the edge or dropping into coverage. Grade: C-
Justin Coleman, cornerback: Coleman started hot and faded fast. The ball skills were as advertised, with 13 breakups and three forced fumbles, but the coverage ability, which looked rough in training camp, continued to be an issue throughout the regular season. He was targeted 110 times and gave up 70 catches and eight touchdowns. He was also hit with a team-high 10 penalties. Grade: D+
Rashaan Melvin, cornerback: Melvin had his strengths and weaknesses. When covering pure vertical routes, he was tough to beat. And he was an exceptional open-field tackler throughout the season. But when it came to covering shifty receivers, the bigger-bodied Melvin struggled to stay close when changing direction. He did break up nearly one in seven passes his way, but also allowed 52 catches for 750 and four scores without an interception. Grade: D+
Amani Oruwariye, cornerback: The sample size was small, and rarely was he asked to cover a top-flight receiver, but the rookie out of Penn State showed some promise with the playing time he got down the stretch. The big-bodied Oruwariye generally limited the damage when he allowed receptions, while managing to secure a pair of interceptions on the 22 throws his direction. Grade: B-
Darius Slay, cornerback: The Lions ask so much of Slay, having him follow around the opponent’s best receiver week after week. Still, the coverage numbers were above-average, with only 58.3 percent of the throws his direction resulting in completions with a respectable 13 pass breakups. Slay's effort in run support was less than desirable, but not all that uncommon for the position. Grade: B+
Will Harris, safety: The Lions played Harris immediately, rotating him in on a few packages the first few games, before the rookie was thrust into a bigger role than he was ready for when the Lions traded away Quandre Diggs. By the end of his first season, Harris’ mental processing was just starting to catch up with his immense physical gifts. He closed the year strong, with his best overall performance in the season finale. Grade: D+
Tracy Walker, safety: Walker (left) proved to be the well-rounded option the Lions thought he could be. In his first year as a starter, he was a tackling machine, held his own when asked to cover some of the NFL’s best tight ends and did a nice job in run support. He clearly established himself as one of the defense’s few building blocks. Grade: B+
Safety Tavon Wilson, safety: Wilson was a package piece to start the year, but finished the season as one of the team’s most reliable defenders. A linebacker trapped in a safety’s body, he continued to be Detroit’s best run-stopping defensive back, while also showing improvements in coverage. In terms of impending free agents, he’s one of the few the Lions should target to bring back in 2020. Grade: B
SPECIALISTS Sam Martin, punter: After taking a pay cut before the start of the season, Martin rebounded to have one of his better seasons. His 41.8-yard net average was his best since 2016, fueled by how difficult he made life for opposing returners with strong hang time and directional kicking. More than 40 percent of his punts resulted in drives starting inside the 20-yard line. Grade: B
Matt Prater, kicker: Matt Prater continued to live up to the lofty standard he’s established, converting nearly 84 percent of his field goal attempts and performing particularly well from long distance. He made six of his seven from 50 yards and beyond. Grade: B+
Jamal Agnew, returner: After some early ball-security problems landed him briefly on the bench, Agnew rebounded with both a punt and kickoff return for a touchdown this season. Opponents did do a good job limiting his impact, keeping the ball away and holding him to 36 total returns. Grade: B+
COACHING Darrell Bevell, offensive coordinator: The Lions rediscovered the downfield passing game under Bevell, and Stafford was on track for his best season before he was sidelined by a back injury. Getting the run game on track was a slower process, but the team showed enough down the stretch to provide optimism for next season. Finally, the first-year coordinator showed a knack for getting the team off to hot starts with his scripted play sets, but was less consistent with sustaining success throughout games, once adjustments came into play. Grade: B+
Paul Pasqualoni, defensive coordinator: It's unclear exactly when Pasqualoni (center) lost his play-calling duties, but however big of a role he played throughout the season, the defense struggled to rush the passer, stop the pass, hold leads and make adjustments. It was a disastrous year, any way you slice it, leading to the veteran coach stepping down at year's end. Grade: F
Matt Patricia, head coach: Patricia never let anyone forget it, but he wasn't wrong when he constantly praised the team's fight. As bad as things got during the nine-game losing streak to end the season, the Lions never quit on their coach, nearly knocking off the Packers in the finale with a patchwork roster. But the story of the season was being close and coming up short. The Lions blew lead after lead during the season with an alarming inability to finish games. Sure, you can find examples of penalties or execution errors that contributed to each defeat, but the consistent failure to get over the hump is a direct indictment of Detroit's coaching, at every position, in every situation. Grade: D
    Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are in the market for a defensive coordinator after Paul Pasqualoni stepped down from the role last week. And trying to figure out what the Lions will do to replace him is a layered conversation. 

    First and foremost, there are restrictions with a potential hire. If the Lions want to interview anyone currently employed by another NFL team, they'll need permission. 

    You may remember the Lions similarly blocking Jim Bob Cooter and Brian Callahan from interviewing for offensive coordinator jobs during their stints as a quarterback coach with the franchise. 

    The other option is plucking a coach off the unemployment line, the same way the team found offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell a year ago. 

    Beyond identifying strong candidates, the appeal of the job must also be considered. There are arguably multiple drawbacks to joining Detroit's staff. While most professional sports coaches understand job security is inherently tenuous in their profession, it's even more so here, where the team is coming off a disastrous 3-12-1 campaign, creating a win-now mandate from ownership for both coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. 

    Secondly, there's working for Patricia, who could be viewed as reluctant to grant full autonomy over Detroit's defense and didn't hesitate to usurp most, if not all, of the play-calling duties away from Pasqualoni down the stretch this past season. That could be a deal breaker for more experienced candidates. 

    With all that in mind, we won't pretend to have any inside knowledge on a process that's just getting underway. Instead, we'd like to highlight some of the possibilities out there, both inside and outside the box, who could merit attention for the most important of eight openings on Patricia's staff. 

    ► Patroits inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo

    Any speculative list is likely to lead off with Mayo, and for good reason. A first-round pick in 2008, the former linebacker spent his entire eight-year career with the Patriots, earning two Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors in 2010. 

    Patricia was the Patriots' linebackers coach Mayo's first three seasons, and after a one-year stint working with the team's safeties, served as the team's defensive coordinator the final four years the pair were together. 

    As for Mayo's coaching resume, it's unquestionably short after spending just a single year as a member of New England's staff. But his knowledge of the scheme is unimpeachable, his work ethic renowned, and if Patricia continues to handle play-calling on Sundays, it could be a perfect fit. 

    "He’s extremely smart, he was a great player when I had him, and I know he’s going to be a great coach," Patricia said about Mayo in August. "As far as when he was a player, he was that cerebral type of guy that we always had those conversations about game-planning and, ‘What are the calls in these situations? What would we do? How do you want to handle this? What do we do in those to take guys away?’ He was right there every single step of the way. I know he kept a lot of notes. He would write down a lot of information. He loves the game, so I’m happy for him."

    ► Dallas Cowboys pass game coordinator Kris Richard

    Richard's contract expires in the near future, and with Jason Garrett officially out as Cowboys coach, there's reason to believe Richards won't be back in Dallas, either.

    As a defensive backs coach in Seattle, he oversaw the rise of Seattle's "Legion of Boom" secondary. He later moved into a play-calling role as the team's defensive coordinator before landing in Dallas.

    Well-liked by his players, Richard led a secondary that ranked in the top-10 in yardage and touchdowns allowed in 2019. 

    "He's got a great way of teaching guys in a real, clear concise manner, not like guys are having their heads spinning," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said last offseason. "That's probably the best way to describe it. He's had rooms where he's had a lot of strong, alpha personalities, and he handled it."

    ► Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema

    As he works toward his next head-coaching opportunity, there really isn't much reason for Bielema to jump ship to Detroit, unless he sees the Lions job as a resume builder. 

    The majority of the former Arkansas and Wisconsin coach's experience comes at the collegiate level, but if Bill Belichick saw good reason to add him to the Patriots staff as an adviser, it's difficult to imagine Patricia not seeing similar value. 

    Prior to serving as the Badgers' head coach, Bielema ran the team's defense for two years. During that 25-game stretch, they allowed 19.9 points per contest. Additionally, he also worked under Patricia favorite Kirk Ferentz, serving as a linebacker coach at Iowa for six seasons. 

    As New England's defensive line coach in 2019, Bielema's unit played a key role in the team's league-leading scoring defensive. 

    “I really believe defense starts from front to back, even from inside out,” Bielema said earlier this year. “If you’re not playing well on the inside as we get further away from the football bad things can happen.”

    ► Arizona State special adviser Marvin Lewis

    The longtime Bengals coach recently interviewed for the Dallas job that went to Mike McCarthy. If Lewis doesn't get a head coaching offer somewhere else, would he consider a return to coordinating? Turning around Detroit's defense would certainly do more to bolster his credentials than another year as a background figure at a middle-of-the-road college program. 

    Lewis cut his teeth as a pro coach in Pittsburgh before taking the coordinator job in Baltimore, where he built one of the most dominant defenses the NFL has ever seen. As a head coach, Lewis had a lot of regular-season achievements, including four division titles and seven playoff berths in 16 seasons, but postseason success proved to be elusive. 

    Like Patricia, Lewis earned a master's degree, but spurned more lucrative career options to take a low-paying college coaching job because he loved football and the opportunity to teach it.  

    "Marvin has succeeded everywhere he has been and he has done it the right way," Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. "His passion for teaching will be an incredible benefit not only for our coaches, but also for the young men we are responsible for as students and athletes.”

    ► St. Louis BattleHawks defensive backs coach Tim Lewis

    After a few years outside of coaching, Lewis resurfaced as a head coach for the Birmingham Iron of the now defunct AAF. It was a short stint, but his team had clinched a playoff berth before the league folded. 

    Lewis was last in the NFL in 2015, a one-year spell on the staff of ill-fated coach Jim Tomsula in San Francisco. Prior to that, Lewis helped turn Atlanta's pass defense into one of the league's best during a four-year run with the franchise. 

    Also on the resume are two stints as a defensive coordinator, with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2000-03) and the New York Giants (2004-06). 

    Lewis still wants to coach, evident by the fact he's latched on with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. Former Giants star pass rusher Justin Tuck offered rave reviews of Lewis when he was hired by the Iron. 

    "You're going to get a committed guy," Tuck said. "A guy who is a no-nonsense guy, a guy who is a teacher, a guy who is more than Xs and Os. Obviously he knows the game of football and he knows it very well, but he also knows how to be an example for those players he's going to be commanded. He's going to be committed to making sure they understand they are going to do things right not only on the field but off it."

    ► Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

    Still employed by the Browns while they figure out their head-coaching situation, Wilks is looking at the strong possibility of moving on to his fourth employer in four seasons. 

    After building his reputation during a seven-year stretch with the Panthers, he bombed during his one season as a head coach in Arizona, thanks in large part to having the NFL's worst offense. 

    As the Panthers' defensive coordinator in 2017, the team was a top-10 unit. And as the team's defensive backs coach during the team's Super Bowl run in 2015, the Panthers led the NFL with 24 interceptions. 

    Schematics might be an obvious hangup. Wilks prefers a 4-3 base, while the Lions' multiple defense is foundationally rooted in 3-4 principles. Then again, the Lions could really benefit from a coordinator willing to dial up some pressure. 

    "We are a 4-3 base," Wilks said last year. "We are very multiple in what we are doing. I think you have to be in this day in age with all of the different things you are seeing. It can change week to week. I am aggressive by nature, but it is all about trying to put your guys into the best position to be successful. It could change. Quarterback is getting the ball out quick, therefore now you have to be more creative in your coverages and things that you are doing on the back end because you are not going to get there. It is all about trying to create negative plays on first and second down so you can get exotic in some of your third-down pressures and things you want to do."

    ► Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald

    We've noted a couple former Baltimore coordinators in Lewis and Nolan, but Macdonald is rising coach on the franchise's current staff. And right now, it feels like everything coming out of Baltimore is gold. 

    Macdonald is young, and relatively inexperienced, but he's been with the Ravens for five years after a short stint at the University of Georgia. Before that, he was coaching high school. 

    Starting as an intern with the Ravens, Macdonald has climbed rapidly through the ranks. He worked with the team's defensive backs in 2017 and 2018. During that stretch the team finished in the top-10 in passing defense both seasons, while tallying 34 interceptions. 

    This past season, Macdonald worked with the team's linebackers, one year after the departures of stalwarts Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley. Still, the Ravens defense finished No. 3 in scoring. 

    "Mike is one of the rising coaching standouts in the NFL, and he has earned the respect in the locker room and in the coaching room,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last year.

    ► Houston Texans outside linebackers coach John Pagano 

    Younger brother of Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, John Pagano brings extensive experience coordinating 3-4 schemes. On top of that, he's spent the past two years working with Romeo Crennel, one of Patricia's mentors in New England. 

    As the coordinator with the Chargers from 2012-16, Pagano's units were perennially in the top-half of the league in scoring defense. 

    "He’s coached in a lot of different systems," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said shortly after he hired Pagano. "He’s coached a lot of different types of players. He’s coached a lot of different type of positions. He’s coached D-line, linebacker, secondary – he’s coached them all. He’s another guy that was very impressive in his interview when he sat down with me."

    ► No one

    Let's not rule out this option, especially since Patricia's mentor Belichick went this route in 2019. While Patricia's preference is to not have too much of his attention diverted away from the rest of the operation on game days, he might prefer betting on his own defensive play-calling abilities with his job clearly on the line. 

    In this scenario, the Lions could still opt for run-game and/or pass-game coordinators. Steve Gregory, a former Patriots defensive back and Lions defensive assistant the past two seasons, is a logical internal promotion to coach the secondary and potentially handle the passing game. It's also not a stretch to suggest Richard remains a possible fit, given his overlapping coverage preferences with Patricia. 

    Editor's note: Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan was on the original list of candidates in this story, but reportedly was hired Monday by the Dallas Cowboys.

