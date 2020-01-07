Allen Park — The Detroit Lions filled the first of eight vacancies on the coaching staff with an internal hire, promoting Hank Fraley to be the team's new offensive line coach.

Fraley joined the Lions in 2018, working as an assistant to former offensive line coach Jeff Davidson. Prior to coming to Detroit, Fraley had six years of coaching experience, including three as the assistant offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16.

A former NFL lineman, Fraley played 11 seasons, primarily with Philadelphia and Cleveland, appearing in 142 games, including 123 starts.

Additionally, the Lions also announced Billy Yates was promoted to assistant offensive line coach. An eight-year NFL veteran that appeared in 41 games over his career, including seven appearances for the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots in 2007.

Yates had served as a defensive assistant in Detroit the past two seasons as part of the William Clay Ford Minority Assistantship program. Before landing in Detroit, he spent five years working as a strength and conditioning coach at Bowling Green and Texas Tech.

After the announced changes, the Lions still have seven potential vacancies to fill, including defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator and defensive backs, linebacker and tight end position coaches.

