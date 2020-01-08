Boston — Whether Tom Brady will return as quarterback of the New England Patriots next season is still an open question. But on Wednesday, Brady gave another indication that he isn’t done playing football.

In an Instagram post to fans, Brady, 42, said “I still have more to prove” following a season that ended with the Patriots failing to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015.

In an Instagram post to fans, Tom Brady, 42, said “I still have more to prove” following a season that ended with the Patriots failing to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015. (Photo: Adam Glanzman, Tribune News Service)

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” he wrote. “You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.”

New England’s season ended with a 20-13 loss in the wild-card round to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

A six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Most Valuable Player of the NFL title game and three-time winner of the league MVP, Brady (Michigan) could become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March.

That has placed team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick on the clock to either bring back Brady for his 21st season or watch the franchise’s greatest player depart from the only team he’s called home.

Belichick said this week that there isn’t an established timeline to resolve Brady’s status, but he acknowledged that his case is unusual.

“Everybody’s situation is different,” Belichick said. “Certainly, Tom is an iconic figure in this organization. And nobody respects Tom more than I do.”

Giants hire Judge

Joe Judge, the Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach, has been hired as the New York Giants head coach.

The Giants and representatives for Judge reached a contract agreement Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Judge, 38, was offered the job and asked to turn around a franchise that has made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.

Judge succeeds Pat Shurmur (Divine Child/Michigan State), who was fired a week ago Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.

“Over the past couple of days we had great conversations about where this team is and where it is headed and how we are going to get there,” Judge said in a statement.

The hiring was surprising because Judge was not considered a favorite for the job. He had never been a head coach. However, he had worked for two of the top head coaches in football — Belichick and Nick Saban of Alabama.

Co-owner John Mara said Judge was very impressive in his interview Monday.

“He knows what winning looks like and should look like,” Mara said. “His exposure and experience in New England and Alabama have helped shape his philosophy of building a winning program and culture.”

Extra points

For the second straight day, Ravens running back Mark Ingram II (calf) missed practice ahead of the team’s divisional-round game Saturday against the Titans.

Ingram (Flint) missed Tuesday’s practice after coach John Harbaugh said last week that he expected Ingram to fully participate. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Wednesday said that Ingram is “day-to-day.”

Ingram has yet to practice since straining his calf Dec. 22 against the Browns. If he can’t play, second-year back Gus Edwards is expected to receive the bulk of carries.

... Special teams coordinator John Fassel is leaving the Los Angeles Rams for the same job with the Cowboys.