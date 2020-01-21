Mobile, Ala. — Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay was added to the Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday.

Originally a third alternate for the game, Golladay will replace Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is the Lions' first offensive skill position player to be named to the Pro Bowl since wide receiver Calvin Johnson earned his sixth and final nod for the 2015 season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Golladay is coming off a stellar third season with the Lions. A third-round draft pick in 2018, he led the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions in 2019, part of a 65-catch, 1,190-yard campaign.

Golladay is Detroit's first offensive skill position player to be named to the Pro Bowl since wide receiver Calvin Johnson earned his sixth and final nod for the 2015 season. Golladay will join teammate Darius Slay in Orlando. TSlay will be making his third consecutive appearance at the event.

The Pro Bowl is at 3 p.m. Sunday. The game will air on ESPN.

