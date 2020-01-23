Hollywood, Fla. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home.

Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown, a Central Michigan alum, faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Hollywood, Fla., police swarmed the house of NFL star Antionio Brown in the city's Hollywood Oaks gated community. The free-agent wide receiver is facing possible battery charges in a case involving a truck driver. (Photo: Michael Laughlin, Tribune News Sservice)

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta said.

Police didn’t immediately identify the alleged victim or what prompted the confrontation.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Holt, and it wasn’t clear if Brown had a lawyer.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular-season game following several off-the-field incidents.

He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

Favre praises Mahomes

Brett Favre sees some of his own traits as a football player in Patrick Mahomes.

The mobility and passing outside the pocket, usually on the run. The willingness to stick with a play and see if it can develop into something grand. The howitzer of an arm.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, who is appearing weekly on SiriusXM NFL Radio for a third NFL season, isn’t exactly looking into a mirror when he watched Mahomes. But it isn’t far off.

“I see the comparison,’’ Favre says of the Kansas City star. “He may not admit this but he probably feels there is no throw he can’t make or no angle he can’t make it from. Whether he’s flushed left or to the right, his vision always is down the field. I was always looking for the big play first and knew I could always react underneath if I needed, too.

“You have to have a certain confidence or air about you that you can make any throw, and it has been proven he can make any throw. I always felt like, yeah.’’

With one major alteration that Mahomes and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo probably benefit from.

“The one big difference with me and present day quarterbacks, when I came into the league I was very unprepared from a passing standpoint,’’ Favre said.

“I could throw it a mile, make any throw, but in college we ran an option offense and when we threw it was off a sprint out. I didn’t know anything about protections in general, throwing hot. Never had to worry about anything in college, played free-spirit football, and if there’s a busted play, make something happen with my arm.”

Extra points

The Las Vegas Raiders signed former Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

Lawson is the first player to sign with the Raiders since they officially added Las Vegas to their name Wednesday. The Raiders are set to play next season in Las Vegas after spending the past 25 seasons in Oakland.

Lawson first joined the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent last season after playing five years with the Lions. He played 11 games with five starts for the Raiders, recording 23 tackles and five passes defensed.

... New England cornerback Joejuan Williams faces charges after being stopped by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper for speeding on Interstate 40 on Jan. 17.

Williams, 22, was arrested for speeding along with possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.