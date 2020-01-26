Mobile, Ala. — With the Senior Bowl wrapping up on Saturday — a 34-17 victory for the North squad coached by the Detroit Lions — here's a list of prospects from the game who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in each round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

First round

► Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Let's be clear, the Lions' future first-round pick probably wasn't participating in Mobile, especially if they hold tight with the No. 3 choice. But Kinlaw is the closest thing to an option.

Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (3) had 10 sacks in his last two seasons at South Carolina. (Photo: Mark Zaleski, AP)

Already viewed as a potential top-15 selection coming into the week, Kinlaw made a strong impression starting at the event's weigh-in, where he checked in 6-foot-5, 315 pounds with a massive 84-inch wingspan. He followed that up with two dominant practices, showcasing the athleticism and power he displayed while racking up 10.0 sacks over the past two seasons at South Carolina.

With nothing left to prove, he pulled out because of a mild knee injury at the end of the week.

oh my god, javon kinlaw pic.twitter.com/O5K389DdOd — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 21, 2020

Where he could come into play for the Lions is if the team moves back a handful of spots, perhaps in a swap with the Carolina Panthers at No. 7. Kinlaw would fill a big need in Detroit, giving the team an interior lineman capable of consistently disrupting the pocket.

Second round

► Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

Unless the price tag ends up coming in much lower than expected, it's looking likely the Lions won't re-sign Graham Glasgow. That leaves a significant hole up front, and if the team doesn't address it with a cheaper option in free agency or in a trade, they'll probably need to spend an early-round pick on an interior blocker.

A graduate transfer from Rutgers, Jackson thrived in his one season with the Buckeyes and added some versatility to the resume, flipping to the left side of the line in 2019. His footwork and balance are top notch and he's allowed fewer than 10 pass-rush pressures each of the past three seasons.

Jonah Jackson, vs Darrion Daniels, Nebraska



Great anchor by Jackson, he’s been excellent today pic.twitter.com/RTFyUfmzJo — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) January 22, 2020

Third round

► Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

Strowbridge hadn't been on my radar, but he appeared to be one of coach Matt Patricia's pet projects throughout the week of practice. Listed at 285 pounds by North Carolina, he came to Mobile slimmed down, tipping the scales at 267.

As a big-bodied edge rusher, compared to an undersized defensive tackle, his play strength is no longer a concern. When rushing the passer, he showed a nice blend of speed and power. Additionally, with his experience playing inside, it allows him to move there on obvious passing downs.

Jason Strowbridge showing those active hands. Beats OC1 Nick Harris. pic.twitter.com/Qi2ZP5YEJc — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 22, 2020

What helps sell me on his potential as a Lions' selection was how well Strowbridge took and applied the coaching points being given by Patricia.

Fourth round

► K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

This draft is loaded at wide receiver and the Senior Bowl was reflective of that. You had all types, from big-bodied monsters like the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Chase Claypool to precise route runners like Florida's Van Jefferson. But few could have as much of an instant impact in Detroit as Hill.

Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill could prove to be a long-term solution for the Lions at the slot position. (Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP)

A slot receiver by trade, Hill effortlessly created quick separation throughout the week, while showing unbelievable hands by hauling in several passes outside his frame. That included an improbable one-hander behind his head while coming across the middle.

KJ Hill really just did that pic.twitter.com/wkR32Infah — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) January 23, 2020

KJ Hill just snagged a beautiful one-handed catch reaching back behind him in stride



Earlier he broke ankles on this double move in the end zone.. Great week for the Ohio State Buckeye pic.twitter.com/BBapULh1Pu — Luke Inman (@Luke_SpinmanNFL) January 23, 2020

The Lions could always bring back Danny Amendola, who continues to produce at a high level despite his advanced age, but Hill presents a potential long-term solution at the spot.

Fifth round

► Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

From a contractual standpoint, one could argue the Lions are set at linebacker, but the group's performance last season suggests adding competition for playing time would be beneficial. Enter Wilson, who might not make it to the top of the fifth round after a solid week in Mobile.

As always with the position, it starts with size for the Lions. At 241 pounds, Wilson could probably stand to pack a few on, and his 6-foot-2 frame suggests that shouldn't be an issue.

At Wyoming, Wilson racked up an absurd 409 tackles and 10 interceptions. That nose for the football was evident during the three days of practice and he even flashed the coverage skills, picking off a Shea Patterson pass after dropping into a short zone.

Wilson could be an immediate contributor on special teams, while potentially carving out an early role on defense as a sub-package cover linebacker.

Sixth round

► A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

In terms of big cornerbacks who share names with NFL All-Pros, I thought Nebraska's Lamar Jackson probably had the better overall week. But for similar reasons, I can't see him lasting to the sixth round.

Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green was a starter for the South squad in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Green didn't see much action in the game as the North quarterbacks rarely tested him. (Photo: Michael Wyke, AP)

Green, on the other hand, could potentially be available in the later stages of the draft, even after a decent week in Mobile. A starter for the South squad, he didn't see much action in the game as the North quarterbacks rarely tested him.

There are some physical similarities to Amani Oruwariye, Detroit's fifth-round pick a year ago. Each stand 6-foot-1 and weigh around 200 pounds. Both are also physical in man coverage.

Oruwariye is shaping up to be a solid depth piece with the potential to grow into a steady starter. Adding another, similar piece couldn't hurt.

Seventh round

► Joseph Charlton, P, South Carolina

Despite a bounce-back season in 2019, there's little reason to believe the Lions will bring back unrestricted free agent Sam Martin, putting the team in the market for a new punter.

Coming into the week, Texas A&M's Braden Mann, a former Ray Guy award winner, seemed like the more likely option to catch the Lions' eye, but Charlton was the better of the two, regularly booming the ball 60 or more yards with above-average hang time.

#JosephCharlton with a massive punt today.



Impressed with his leg, he will pin a lot of teams deep in the future. #SeniorBowlpic.twitter.com/BKPkhAfNOh — Ricky (@rickyvalero_) January 22, 2020

