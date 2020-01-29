Davie, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs had everyone on the field for their first significant practice of Super Bowl week Wednesday, a 90-minute workout at the Miami Dolphins’ facility without helmets or pads that they used to fine-tune their game plan.

The only injury concerns heading into the week were defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was hobbled by a calf strain in the AFC title game, and tight end Travis Kelce, who has been dealing with a sore knee for much of the postseason.

A sign at the end of the field is shown as the San Francisco 49ers warm up during practice. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press)

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Kelce was fine and that Jones was “good to go” for their game against the 49ers.

Reid wanted to keep the week before the game relatively light, so the Chiefs installed virtually the entire game plan for Sunday night’s game before they departed Kansas City.

That allowed them to deal with the circus of opening night Monday and more media responsibilities Tuesday without worrying about putting things in place for the game.

“They loved it,” Reid told a pool reporter after the workout, which took place under sunny skies and with temperatures hitting 80 degrees. “They got a little sunshine, so they loved it.”

There were several visitors to practice, including the Fox Sports crew that will broadcast the game Sunday night.

Joe Buck and color analyst Troy Aikman were joined by sideline reporters Chris Myers and Erin Andrews, while the pregame crew of Curt Menefee, Michael Strahan and Jimmie Johnson watched the workout.

At the end of practice, Reid asked Johnson — who recently was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — to speak to the team.

“I competed against him and always respected him,” Reid said.

Going the distance

Fans coming to Miami for the Super Bowl are coming from far and wide, and demand to get inside the Hard Rock Stadium for the game is starting to grow.

StubHub said Wednesday that fans are traveling an average of 1,540 miles for Sunday’s game. That’s the longest since 2014, though fans in 2016 weren’t far behind, traveling an average of 1,265 miles in 2016 to see Denver and Peyton Manning beat Carolina in California.

Right now, the average ticket price is $6,410 going up 8% over the past 24 hours, and it will cost $4,975 to get inside the stadium.

Losers’ championship gear

Every championship game has a winner and a loser with the champs immediately wearing hats and T-shirts pulled from boxes at the stadium.

Then there’s the loser’s gear, including merchandise already sent to stores in the team’s home market. Well, the NFL has a plan for that.

The NFL has worked for six years with Good360, a non-profit organization that helps get products companies no longer need to non-profits around the world. Good360 starts collecting T-shirts, hats and sweatshirts for losers of the AFC and NFC championship games and will add the Super Bowl losers after Sunday.

The league provides a list of pre-approved regions and countries to ship all that gear to areas such as Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.