The Detroit Lions have added former Tennessee Titans linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie to the staff in a to-be-determined role, according to coach Matt Patricia.

Patricia confirmed the hire during an interview at the Super Bowl on Friday.

Tyrone McKenzie (Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP)

In Tennessee, McKenzie worked with the team's inside linebackers. The general consensus is he did good work with the team's young core of players, primarily with his development of 2017 fifth-round pick Jayon Brown, a productive starter who tallied more than 100 tackles last season.

McKenzie, a former NFL linebacker, was a third-round draft pick for the New England Patriots in 2009. For his first two years in the league, Patricia served as his position coach.

After falling out of the league in 2013, McKenzie moved into coaching, starting as a special teams assistant with the Rams in 2017 before two seasons with the Titans.

If he draws a similar assignment in Detroit, McKenzie would draw the important task of working with inside linebackers Jarrad Davis and Jahlani Tavai, two high-round draft picks from recent years.

At the Senior Bowl a week ago, the Lions split the linebacker coaching duties between defensive assistant Stephen Thomas (inside) and director of football research David Corrao (outside).

"I'm just trying to get as many good coaches as I can," Patricia said, when asked if Corrao was a candidate for a permanent role as a position coach. "He certainly helps us a lot. ... He's passionate about what he does."