Justin Rogers' 2020 NFL mock draft 1.0

The Super Bowl is over and we're ready to shift gears into the offseason. What better time to drop our first mock draft of the season? (Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.)

OK, I hear you. Never would have also been a great time. But there's no denying there's a significant portion of football fans who love the projection side of the business. More than anything, now is a great opportunity to familiarize yourself with many of this year's top prospects.

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (Photo: Sam Craft, AP)

Selecting No. 3 overall, the Detroit Lions' pick carries greater interest, despite fewer possibilities. That's because the franchise should be able to add an impact contributor that early in the draft.

In reality, there's a good chance the Lions trade the pick. With a handful of quarterback-needy teams a few slots behind them, and some intriguing names, led by Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, at the top of the board, Detroit appears to be in a position to wheel and deal. It's a prime opportunity to pick up a handful of extra picks.

But to keep things simple, at least with this initial projection, we're not including any potential trades. That's likely something we'll explore closer to the draft.

So without further hesitation, let's take a glance at our early thoughts on how the first round could play out this April, at least until the NFL Combine alters our opinion in a month.