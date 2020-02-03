With the NFL season in the books, oddsmakers are already looking to the 2020 season.

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs are a 7-1 favorite to repeat by SportsBettingDime.com and VegasInsider.com.

Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

At SportsBettingDime.com, the Lions have 100-1 odds to win the Super Bowl (tied with the Dolphins), and only three teams are longer shots – the Bengals at 125-1, and the Jaguars and Redskins, both at 150-1.

At VegasInsider.com, the Lions are 80-1, followed by the Panthers (100-1), Bengals (100-1), Dolphins (100-1) and Redskins (200-1).

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the 5-1 favorite to win the MVP, according to SportsBettingDime.com, followed by Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (6-1) and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (8-1). Lions QB Matthew Stafford is 11th on the list with 35-1 odds.

As for where Tom Brady will be on Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, SportsBettingDime.com has placed 2-3 odds that he will be the Patriots’ QB, with the Chargers (6-1) and Raiders (9-1) next on the list. The odds that Brady will be retired or not on an NFL roster are 29-1.