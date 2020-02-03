Allen Park — A little more than two years ago, the Detroit Lions gave up on an offensive lineman they selected in the first round, trading guard Laken Tomlinson to the San Francisco 49ers for a future late-round draft pick.

Tomlinson has been a successful reclamation projection for San Francisco, starting 47 of 48 games the past two seasons, as well as Sunday's Super Bowl.

Joshua Garnett (Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP)

The day after that game, the Lions signed an offensive lineman the 49ers drafted in the first round in 2016 — the year after Tomlinson was taken by the Lions — adding guard Josh Garnett to the roster.

After winning the Outland Trophy for Stanford in 2015, as the nation's best interior lineman, Garnett appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting 11. But he missed the 2017 season with a knee injury and wasn't able to reclaim his starting job when he returned in 2018. He was released by the 49ers prior to the start of this past season.

He worked out with a handful of teams after his release, including Seattle and Green Bay, before landing with the Lions on Monday.

The Lions could potentially have an opening at guard heading into the 2020 offseason program, depending on what the team does during free agency and the draft. Both starter Graham Glasgow and top reserve Kenny Wiggins are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents.

