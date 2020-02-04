Allen Park — It's been five years since the Detroit Lions have played internationally, but that could change in 2020. On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of Detroit's five non-division road opponents, announced they will be hosting back-to-back games at Wembley Stadium in London next season.

In the release, the Jaguars already ruled out two home opponents, the Steelers and Bears, from the international slate. This will mark the eighth consecutive season the Jaguars have played at least one regular-season game overseas.

The Lions last played in London in 2015, when they were walloped 45-10 by the Kansas Chiefs. After that game, the team fired general manager Martin Mayhew and Tom Lewand.

Detroit also played in London in 2014, winning a thriller over the Atlanta Falcons, 22-21. The team rallied from a 21-0 halftime deficit to take the game on a 48-yard field goal by Matt Prater as time expired.

Since the Lions last played overseas, 23 of the league's 32 teams have played an international game, either in London or Mexico City.

