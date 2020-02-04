ESPN’s Todd McShay hasn’t changed his opinion about who the Detroit Lions should take in the first round of the NFL Draft.

In his second mock draft, McShay has the Lions selecting Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah with the No. 3 pick – the same player he had the Lions taking in his first mock draft.

Jeffrey Okudah (Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP)

McShay’s first mock draft was published in December before the final NFL Draft order was established. At the time, McShay had the Lions taking Okudah with the No. 5 pick.

“The Lions had the NFL's worst pass defense, allowing 284.4 yards through the air per game, and tied for a league-worst seven interceptions,” McShay wrote Monday. “Darius Slay is 29 years old, Justin Coleman fits better in a nickel role and Rashaan Melvin is a free agent, so Detroit might look to address cornerback with a first-round pick for the first time since 1998 (Terry Fair). Okudah has the size, versatility, quickness and athleticism to be a No. 1 corner in the NFL. Detroit has to fix its porous defense, and getting a high-end defensive back like Okudah here is certainly a good place to start.”

McShay’s top two picks are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to Cincinnati and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young to Washington.

