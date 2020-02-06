Posted!
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford expects her team to be a “playoff contender” in 2020.
That won’t happen if oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com are correct in their projections.
The Lions’ projected win total is 6.5, and that would not be enough to make the playoffs.
NFC North rivals Green Bay and Minnesota are both at 9.5 wins and Chicago is at 8.
The highest win total projections belong to Super Bowl champion Kansas City (11.5), Baltimore (11), New England (10.5) and San Francisco (10.5).
Projected win totals
Arizona, 6.5
Atlanta, 8
Baltimore, 11
Buffalo, 8.5
Carolina, 6.5
Chicago, 8
Cincinnati, 5.5
Cleveland, 8
Dallas, 9
Denver, 8
Detroit, 6.5
Green Bay, 9.5
Houston, 8.5
Indianapolis, 7.5
Jacksonville, 6.5
Kansas City, 11.5
L.A. Chargers, 7.5
L.A. Rams, 8.5
L.A. Raiders, 7
Miami, 5.5
Minnesota, 9.5
New England, 10.5
New Orleans, 10
N.Y. Giants, 6.5
N.Y. Jets, 6.5
Philadelphia, 10
Pittsburgh, 9
San Francisco, 10.5
Seattle, 9
Tampa Bay, 7.5
Tennessee, 8.5
Washington, 5.5
