Darryl Stewart (Photo: Detroit News)

Eleven players from Michigan and seven from Michigan State have been invited to the NFL Combine, which will run Feb. 24-March 1 in Indianapolis.

The list includes the teams’ starting quarterbacks in 2019 – Michigan’s Shea Patterson and Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke.

Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy, who was the MAC MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, also was invited.

A total of 337 players were invited to the combine.

Michigan

Ben Bredeson, OL

Lavert Hill, DB

Khaleke Hudson, LB

Sean McKeon, TE

Josh Metellus, DB

Mike Onwenu, OL

Shea Patterson, QB

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR

Cesar Ruiz, OL

Jon Runyan, OL

Josh Uche, LB

Michigan State

Joe Bachie, LB

Brian Lewerke, QB

Josiah Scott, DB

Darrell Stewart, WR

Cody White, WR

Kenny Willekes, DL

Raequan Williams, DL

Western Michigan

LeVante Bellamy, RB